Julia Fox, the actress who seems to win Ye’s heart (Kanye West)

It’s always news when two celebrities hang out together, whether it’s Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum or Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in a goth flair at the Billboard Music Awards. However, the star couple that most recently has captured the attention of the public is the one formed by Kanye west and the star of ‘Uncut Gems’, Julia Foxwho recently ate at Carbone, both in Miami and New York, less than a week into the new year.

One thing we can assure you is that Carmela Soprano would approve of Ye’s new courtship (formerly Kanye West) based on Italian food, but what else do we know about Julia Foxthe star of ‘Rough diamonds’ and It girl who looks like Debi Mazar fused with Jessica Rabbit, who talks like a Long Island pageant queen who has spent more than a little time hanging out with the skaters in Dimes Square (to be clear, that’s a huge compliment), and seems to have captured the heart of Kanye west? Read on to find out more about who she is and what motivates her.

No seriously, Carmela Soprano would adore her

Julia Fox He was born near Milan to an Italian mother and an American father, and upon moving to New York, he worked in —among other places— a shoe store and a patisserie. Without a doubt, a story worthy of Ferrante!

It was discovered (so to speak) in the most New York way possible

Julia Fox met the Safdie brothers, who cast him as Julia De Fiore at thriller 2019 betting, ‘Rough diamonds’in the trendy cafe, Jack’s Wife Freda, in SoHo. It is not known what he was eating at the time, but I like to believe that he was the shakshuka green.

His art is not for the faint of heart

For a 2017 exhibition in a gallery, ‘RIP Julia Fox’the actress claimed to have used her own blood on her canvases, and her two photography books –Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn / Nausea2016 and PTSD2015—, quickly became items of status in the art scene of the ‘boys cool‘. I mean, we all wish we had a photography book of Julia Foxno?

Her estranged husband is a pilot

In 2018, Julia Fox she married Peter Artemiev, a private pilot from Brooklyn, and they share a nearly one-year-old son, Valentino.

I think of his ‘Howie’ tattoo from ‘Rough Diamonds’ almost every day

That’s it.

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com