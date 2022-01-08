Juárez vs Necaxa Clausura 2020: Goals, Summary and Videos

Braves were the football players of FC Juárez in their debut in the tournament, as they ended up beating Necaxa 2-1, which did not have the least amount of concern for the frontiersmen.

And is that Braves Y Ray they started their way in the Grita Mexico Cl22 Tournament, and while those of ‘Tuca’ did it with the right foot, for those of Aguascalientes the season started with a disappointment.

And it is that very early in the game, even one minute from the start, Diego Rolan did not forgive; he pushed the ball that left him Gabriel Fernandez and thus the first came for the frontiers in what was a good night for the Uruguayan forward.

Necaxa did not give hints of how he could improve and while he tried, the referee Luis Enrique Santander had to resort to VAR to rectify the expulsion of Ventura Alvarado, which ended in a warning.

However, the best of the game came in the second time.

The Braves had not yet settled down when the Rayos, in the 47th minute, scored the tie at one with the score of Alejandro Zendejas. Then, the central referee appeared again when he decreed a penalty in favor of the locals and immediately, without hesitation and due to an apparent insult, he expelled (50 ‘) the goalkeeper Angel Malagón.

For those from Aguascalientes the game was turning into hell because they did not reach the rival area, they stayed with one less man and incidentally, Diego Rolán He scored them again when he received the maximum penalty, but almost eight minutes after the expulsion, as Malagón refused to leave the field.

But nothing prevented the Uruguayan from scoring the second goal for the Braves, after Edgar hernandez will deflect ball and with the counter-shot Rolán scored.

And while the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti He watched his team from a box, as he had to pay his punishment (of three games for misogynistic and homophobic expressions), Pablo Guede moved his pieces to rescue a game that had gotten out of hand and for this he debuted at Nicolas Castillo, but the Chilean although he tried, could not do anything for his new team.

At the end, Juarez took the first breath of oxygen of the season and Necaxa shall start to correct before it is too late.

