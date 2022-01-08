Johnny Depp will not be able to appeal the ruling that accused him of mistreating Amber Heard | People | America Edition

The British Court of Appeals on Thursday refused to admit an appeal filed by the American actor Johnny Depp against a 2020 ruling that accused him of having mistreated his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Judge Nicholas Underhill specified that “the additional evidence” that Depp presented to justify the appeal has not been admitted and pointed out that it “had no prospect of success” and therefore there is no reason to proceed.

At a hearing last week, his attorney, Andrew Caldecott, exposed as “new evidence” about Heard’s alleged lies the fact that, according to his data, he had not donated to charities in the United States, as he had promised, the $ 7 million in earnings from her divorce from the performer in 2016.

Depp wanted to appeal the ruling issued on November 2 by the Superior Court, which rejected his lawsuit for libel against the newspaper “The Sun”, which had accused him in an article in 2018 of being “an abuser of wives” and detailed various alleged violent incidents against actress Amber Heard, 34.

In that decision, the court, which heard testimony from both parties in a trial that caused a stir in the United Kingdom, said that the accusations leveled against Depp, 57, in the newspaper were “substantially true” and considered that 12 of the 14 attacks attributed to him “had occurred.”

As a result of this ruling, the film production company Warner Bros removed the actor from the cast of the third installment of the “Fantastic Animals” franchise, written and produced by JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, which is due to be released in 2022.