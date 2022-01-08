Jennifer López is filming her next movie in Gran Canaria

It has not been released yet tape Marry me (Marry me), the romantic comedy that Jennifer Lopez He stars alongside Maluma and Owen Wilson, that Jennifer López cannot sit still and is already shooting her next feature film. The new tape is titled The Mother (The mother) and it is produced by Netflix, it is a thriller and it is being shot in the Canary Islands! That’s right, the singer Jennifer Lopez stars in the new movie, but he also co-produces it, if he doesn’t stop!

The Mother tells the story of a hitman who is forced to leave anonymity to save her daughter. Among the settings they have selected for the film are the Literary Cabinet, which is a very beautiful modernist white building, the Alameda de Colón, the San Telmo Park and Canalejas street. In the direction of the movie there is Niki Caro, whom we already saw behind the camera on tapes like Mulan, and a great cast including the figures of Gael García Bernal, Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick.

But did you think Jennifer would stop with this movie? Of course not and, from the looks of it, we will have the singer on the big screen for a long time. This year the filming of Atlas, a science fiction film in which he will also be the protagonist and his participation in The Cipher, adaptation of the novel by Isabella Maldonado.