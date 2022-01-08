Jennifer Lawrence has an alter ego when she is drunk and here we present it to you

Jennifer Lawrence is a renowned actress who has been awarded and praised for her level of acting in more than one movie. Among his greatest works is Mother, The games of destiny, obviously the saga of The Hunger Games and more recently Don’t look above from Netflix. Coupled with all the roles she’s played, and how multifaceted she can beShe has a character that appears every time she gets drunk, and changes so much that even her friends have named this alter ego.

The embarrassing (and funny) accident of Jennifer Lawrence in front of a renowned director

Regardless of all the talent he may have, Lawrence, like any celebrity, is still a human being who likes to party and get drunk from time to time. Apparently he drinks anything from vodka to tequila, but in an interview with Ellen Degeneres It came to light that especially with rum it transforms completely. This character who appears when she drinks too much pirate drink, her friends have named her Gail.

What’s so unique about Gail? Well, unlike Jennifer, who describes herself as a decent and quiet person, Gail likes to live life to the extreme and get to the point of jumping into the water full of sharks, you know, just for fun. In addition, Ellen demonstrated with a forum that even her features change, to the point that a sober Lawrence cannot replicate her gestures.

Video: Don’t look up Trailer VOSE (Sensacine) Don’t look up Trailer VOSE



Click to see the full video



Replay video



Euphoria – Season 2 Trailer VO

Euphoria is the American adaptation of the Israeli series of the same name. This story that is framed within the dramatic genre follows a group of teenage high school students, who, immersed in the fateful world of drugs, sex and violence, try to fight against these monsters to face a new future. Rue is a 17-year-old teenager who has recently come out of rehab, but with no intention of staying sober. When deciding to go to a party with his classmates, he will meet Jules, a girl who has just arrived in the city and who will change the patterns of his life. Thanks to this meeting, Rue has a new best friend who is Rue, but that does not mean that she can leave her past behind. On the other hand, Nate’s obsession with Jules becomes somewhat violent and Kat finds a video of him online, which makes her take her life from a different perspective.





Sensation





Naomi Teaser VO

Naomi is a DC superhero series that follows the adventures of Naomi, a young adopted girl who becomes obsessed with Superman to unsuspected levels after he paid a brief visit to her city. Upon learning of her humble origins as an adopted daughter, she decides to seek the truth about her own birth and discovers something beautiful out of this world.





Sensation





Uncharted Trailer (2)

This adaptation of the successful video game series created by Naughty Dog is a prequel to the saga, in we will discover the details of how young bounty hunter Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) came to meet his mentor and friend Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Produces the film Ari Arad, responsible for films such as Ghost in the Shell: The soul of the machine (2017) and Iron Man (2008).





Sensation

FOLLOWING











© Provided by Sensacine México





Another characteristic of Gail is that she is an alpha male who brings out her more masculine and intrepid side, And although the Oscar winner herself confessed that even her friends reach a point where they believe that Gail’s attitude is excessive, his drunken alter ego has a big heart.

Surely many can feel identified with the drunkenness of Jennifer Lawrence, who by the way, made it clear that she only drinks rum when she’s on vacation. And she’s not the first star to have evidence that she was drunk. During the release of her album ‘Lover’, Taylor Swift was a trend for drunkenly singing one of her songs. And sure, many mortals also understand what they have been through, after all there is the meme that says “My drunk self does not define who I am.”