Jennifer Garner is named woman of the year by Harvard University – El Financiero

Jennifer garner joined the list of actresses who have been named as Woman of the Year for Hasty Pudding Theatricals, Harvard University, where it was recognized thanks to a long career dedicated to the performance, in addition to her initiatives within philanthropy and as an entrepreneur.

According to a statement from the organization, which also named the actor Jason Bateman in the male category, her important contributions to the world of entertainment made her the recipient of the tribute in 2022, so she will be the guest of honor at a parade through Harvard Square, followed by a barbecue, on February 5.

“We are delighted to honor Jennifer Garner, who will be the first woman of the year to be honored. on opening night. 13 Going on 30 It was my favorite movie when I was little, so I can’t wait to meet it, ”said co-producer Molly Chiang, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, Viola Davis She was named Woman of the Year by the organization. Previously the recognition went to Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn, Ethel Merman and Cher. Hasty Pudding Theatricals was created in 1844 and is considered the third oldest theater group in the world. The woman of the year award was established until 1951.

Among her charitable activities, the 49-year-old actress was acclaimed for her participation in the film Dallas Buyers Club or the tv series Alias, thanks to which she won a Golden Globe in the category of best female performance, has worked hand in hand with Save the Children in the protection of childrenas well as his support for capitol hill, with whom he helped raise awareness and raise funds. As a businesswoman, she was part of the organic food company foundation and sustainable call Once Upon a Farm, in the year 2017.