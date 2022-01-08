Jennifer Aniston shows part of her exercise routine and surprises with her flexibility – Metro Ecuador

Jennifer Aniston does not stop captivating her fans and it is that the famous 52-year-old manages to stay in shape and dazzle just as she did in the time of “Friends”.

This does not happen by magic, because the famous one stays active both with a good diet and with exercise of different tendencies to maintain a fit physique.

This was demonstrated through an Instagram post, in the which showed a video exercising. The actress was not only impressed by her slim physique, but by her ability.

In the clip you can see the celebrity doing a yoga pose, but the moment that surprised everyone was when he took his leg and, while doing a type of side plank, brought it towards his head.

This flexibility surprised all the followers, who left more than 2 million likes, as well as more than 9 thousand comments.

On more than one occasion, the celebrity has made it clear that physical activity is a fundamental part of her life and this helps her to have a slim and fit physique.

This is how Jennifer Aniston works out

Yoga is not the only discipline that the protagonist of “Friends” follows, She follows a strict routine that makes her feel young and healthy.

During an interview for InStyle magazine, the star of “Friends” revealed that she is very active by exercisingHowever, in recent months I had to dedicate myself solely to Pilates after having suffered an injury.

You are now returning to your ideal exercise routine, a method called 15-15-15. It helps you work out everything you need to be happy with your body.

“I’m going back to my 15-15-15, which is a 15-minute spinning, elliptical race”, Aniston explained about her routine.

I explain that her personality forces her to be in constant movement, so you are always looking to comply with your routine, even though it is short.

“I need some kind of movement, even if it’s only 10 minutes a day on a trampoline”, he pointed.

Now, we all wonder what this “15-15-15 method” which the actress enjoys so much, here we will explain.