James Webb telescope fully deployed, says NASA

The James Webb Space Telescope It successfully completed the last stage of its deployment this Saturday, together with that of its main mirror, and is already in its final configuration to be able to begin, in just over five months, its exploration of the cosmos.

“The final wing is now deployed,” NASA said on Twitter, adding that the team was now working “to secure the wing in place, a process of several hours.” That iconic telescope main mirror measures around 6.5 meters in diameter and because the telescope was too large to fit in the nose cone of a rocket in its operational lift-off configuration, it was transported with its two sides folded.

LIVE from mission control: @NASAWebb experts give real-time updates as the telescope’s golden honeycomb-like mirror takes its final shape in space. This marks the end of an unprecedented 14-day deployment process! Use #UnfoldTheUniverse for questions. https://t.co/9ObGVUZvdG – NASA (@NASA) January 8, 2022

The first of these two wings was deployed on Friday and the second opened on Saturday morning, as planned, NASA said.

Deployment has been a complex and challenging task, according to NASA, the most daunting project ever attempted.

Webb, the most powerful space telescope ever built and the successor to Hubble, took off in an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana on December 25 and is heading to its orbital point, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

His infrared technology allows you to see the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.5 billion years ago, giving astronomers a new perspective on the earliest epoch of the Universe.

“Before we celebrate, we still have work to do,” NASA said in its live updates. “When the final latch is secure, NASA Webb will be fully deployed in space,” he said.

Earlier this week, the telescope unfolded its five-layer sunscreen, a 21-meter-long comet-shaped device that acts like an umbrella, which ensures that Webb’s instruments are kept in the shade so they can detect. faint infrared signals from the far reaches of the Universe.

A delicate and slow unfolding

NASA on Friday began the delicate and slow unfolding of the huge main mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope as it sped through space after its launch last Christmas to explore the universe more deeply.

NASA engineers continue to unfold like this, like someone undoing a origami, all parts of the powerful instrument, which is expected to reach its final destination on January 23.

The total deployment of the main mirror, measuring 6.5 meters and made up of 18 beryllium hexagons bathed in a thin layer of gold, will be a process of patience, of about 10 days, in which each of the segments is tilted and adjusted. on seven different axes.

“That’s a slow process,” said Gregory L. Robinson, director of the Webb program at NASA Headquarters.

NASA said this Friday that engineers have begun “the final stage of Webb’s main structural deployments: the deployment of the two primary wings of the main mirror.”

“These side panels, which were folded back for launch, each contain three of the mirror’s 18 hexagonal segments.”

This week he successfully opened the parasol, the size of a tennis court and which will avoid solar radiation and provide shade for the instruments of the observatory.

NASA also unpacked a secondary mirror this week, all while moving more than 1 million kilometers from Earth.

All the parts that make up the telescope, which will reveal the elements of distant planets thanks to their visual acuity, they were bent to accommodate them in the rocket Ariane V.

This cosmic observatory complex is approximately 70% of its final destination, which will be about 1.6 million kilometers from Earth at a gravitationally stable point called L2.

This is how NASA celebrated the success of the James Webb











Photos: Bill Ingalls / NASA via AP

rad / fjb