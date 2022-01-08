J Balvin joins the Pokémon celebration with Katy Perry and Post Malone

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 02.27.2021 19:35:38





Pokémon celebrates 25 years of having been released for the first time in Japan for the Game Boy, which is why they have a series of events as part of their anniversary. And since every party needs good music, it already has nothing less than Katy Perry, Post Malone and now J Balvin, as published on their official Twitter account.

This February 27, 2021, exactly 25 years after Pokémon was released Green Y Red, rapper Post Malone performed in a completely virtual experienceWell, we didn’t even see the artist live during the nearly 13 minutes that the video lasted, instead we watched an animation of him in a virtual stage full of Pokémon.

During his presentation we listened Psycho, Circles, Only Wanna Be With You (written especially on the occasion of the anniversary of the video game) and Congratulations, changing scenarios and various Pokémon passing everywhere at all times. We leave the video for you to relive it for yourself.

However, after his last topic, some signs let us know that there would be many more surprises, so we must be attentive to Pokémon social networks to know what it is about.

“The P25 MUSIC CELEBRATION it has only begun. Get ready for new music from Katty Perry, J Balvin and many more artists“, they announced after Post Malone’s virtual performance.

In social networks emphasized the mention of J Balvin during the Post Malone event, well Katy Perry had already been announced as a musical collaborator for this 25th anniversary; However, we still do not know if it will have a presentation or new themes for Pikachu and his friends. We also don’t know what will be the role that J Balvin will playWell, it has not even expressed itself about it on its channels.

Pokémon celebrates its anniversary with events in its active games for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, as well as musical events and prepares premieres such as New Pokémon Snap, Shiny Diamond Pokémon Y Shimmering Pearl Y Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Co