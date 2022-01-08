ITunes ranking in Argentina: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, January 7

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that iTunes take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Sure you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Argentina:

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. Dune

The son of a noble family seeks revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

Four. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children go to live in a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

5. Cake

Claire (Jennifer Aniston) has practically a life full of problems. She struggles every day to cope with the pain that is weakening her and after her divorce, the last thing she needs in her life is the added trauma of the suicide of Nina (Anna Kendrik), a woman from the support group that she go. As Claire struggles to calm down and combat the challenges of the day, she forms a bond with her housekeeper and Nina’s ex-husband. While investigating the causes of the woman’s suicide, he finds himself unable to answer his doubts, however, he does begin to help him to appease his own anguish and thus begin a slow healing process.

6. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

7. The green knight

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the namesake Green Knight, a gigantic emerald skin.

8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

9. Sings!

Buster is a koala who owns and runs a great theater that is going through a very delicate time. To fix the situation and regain lost glory, he will organize the world’s largest singing contest, which attracts crowds of animals seeking to become stars. Among them we find a joker and arrogant mouse, a teenage elephant who has stage fright, a sow suffering from stress due to her litter of 25 piglets, a young gorilla from a gangster family and a porcupine who has her own rock band. alternative.

10. Batman Begins

how does a man change the world? It’s a question that haunts Bruce Wayne like the ghost of his parents, shot to death before his eyes on the streets of Gotham one night that changed his life forever. Racked with guilt and anger, the disillusioned industrial heir disappears from Gotham and secretly travels the world, seeking ways to fight injustice and use fear against those who prey on those who are afraid. With the help of his loyal butler Alfred, Detective Jim Gordon – one of Gotham’s few good law enforcement officers – and Lucius Fox, his ally in Wayne Enterprises’ Applied Sciences division, Bruce Wayne frees his Imposing alter ego – Batman, a masked vigilante who uses force, intelligence and a display of high-tech gadgets to combat sinister forces that threaten to destroy the city.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that iTunes offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises iTunes has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.