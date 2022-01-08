IT WAS VERY PRAWNED: The harsh and sincere self-criticism of Xavi Hernández after the draw of FC Barcelona against Granada

Xavi Hernandez he couldn’t hide his annoyance. Rather, he did not want to. After the draw (1-1) of his FC Barcelona before Granada, Teacher He went out to the press conference and was especially self-critical.

It is no longer a matter of lack of work or bad luck. They are getting results because of their mistakes. Silly losses, they are not being able to defend themselves with the ball and in attack they lacked depth and aggressiveness again.

“We wanted to control the game, have the ball. What the party required was to control it, to have it. Patience, play in the opposite field. And it could not be. It couldn’t have been our mistakes. You have to do self-criticism. It is no longer bad luck or details. In the end, they are mistakes that we make, that the team makes, of not dominating the game, of not sentencing it much earlier. The game -was- controlled, to win it well ”.

“I think it cost us because of our mistakes. In the first part we have attacked very few spaces. We have thrown a lot of distance, yes. We have focused, too. A goal from Luuk has been disallowed for us. But we have lacked going in depth. Besides, it was time. Eric was alone. Piqué was alone. And it was time to attack spaces, with open ends, with interiors attacking spaces ”.

They let the victory slip away in the final minutes due to their own failures: “It has cost us. I don’t know why, but it has cost us. We were lacking this to generate more things. In the end, it is a shot or a cross, or a depth situation, and we have not done it. In the second half we started a little better, until we reached the goal. And then again the game required more patience and defending with the ball, and we haven’t done it. They are our mistakes. We lose the points today due to our mistakes ”.

He did not want to point out the youth squad, but it is obvious that Gavi’s expulsion conditioned the process: “The experience and the trade are won with the games. We cannot ask for more. He is a player who gives us a lot. Today his expulsion has greatly diminished us, it is an evidence, right? I’m not going to give an opinion on the referee ”.

Luuk de Jong? “Very happy for him, but very pissed off by the result.”

Undefeated data. FC Barcelona has been scoring points for more games than triumphs in this Spanish League. There are 8 wins, 8 draws and 4 losses. They are sixth. Another date out of UEFA Champions League positions.

Did you know…? Xavi Hernández registers 5 victories, 4 draws and 2 defeats as coach of FC Barcelona.