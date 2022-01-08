It is true, several asteroids are heading towards Earth and NASA is already taking care of them – El Financiero

Don’t look now, but we are currently experimenting a series of stories about a looming global catastrophe. But unlike reports of pandemics and climate change, this Global catastrophe is produced by the impact of a giant asteroid. Or comet. Or both. This may seem more sinister given the events of the recent Netflix movie. Don’t Look Up, in which the Earth is threatened by a “planet killer” asteroid.

But how worried should we really be and what would happen if that body really hit us?

According to my experience, killer asteroids tend to strike in the summer months, when news is scarce. TMaybe we’re so tired of the bad news about the spread of the COVID omicron variant and associated problems that a killer asteroid (or comet) makes a refreshing change.

Some UK newspapers have targeted Nostradamus, the 16th century astrologer. A couple posted stories in late 2021 about 2022 being the year Nostradamus predicted the world would end in a giant impact with a body from space. This hook has resulted in tabulations of objects that may (or, more likely, will not) come close to Earth in 2022.

My favorites list was published by the newspaper Sun, which described five asteroids heading toward Earth in January alone.

The terrifying headline and accompanying image of an Earth in apparent danger is somewhat undermined by the phrases that follow the image, in which the newspaper states that “all asteroids predicted this year will pass Earth at a significant distance and it is highly unlikely that it will hit our planet. ” We have already missed (or missed) the first two asteroids on this list (2021 YQ and 2021 YX) that slammed into Earth on January 5 at distances of 1.3 and 2.4 million miles , respectively.

No, I didn’t notice them either, and I study asteroids. Three more asteroids are expected to pass between 1 and 5 million miles from Earth in the next few days., with a size that goes from that of a car to that of the Statue of Liberty. Whoever gets closer will still be four times farther than the Moon, so it’s not exactly what is close.

Is it realistic to “not look up”?

Don’t look up is UAn allegory that uses the global catastrophic impact of a “planet killer” for the global catastrophic impact of climate change. It is a story of corruption, venality, and political and corporate interests that come before the health and well-being of humanity. It is also a lot of fun.

Without revealing too many spoilers, the plot centers on two astronomers (a graduate student and her professor) who discover a comet that will collide with Earth in six months. They try to tell the president of the United States (played gloriously by Meryl Streep), but she is more concerned about the midterm elections.

The film pokes fun at right-wing American politics, the influence of donations to political parties on politics (and politicians), the growing ability of modern technology to collect information on health, habits and lifestyle, and usage of that information by the tech giants.

However, nor scoffs at science: the discovery of the comet is (somewhat) realistic. Which is the way it should be, as Amy Mainzer, principal investigator for NASA’s NEOWISE asteroid tracking program, was a scientific adviser to the production. In the film, the astronomers report their findings to the Planetary Defense Coordination Office, which, as the film shows, is a real organization operated by NASA.

So is the movie realistic? Earth has been hit by large asteroids in the past, which is why there are no huge dinosaurs roaming the planet today. And it is bombarded every day by tons of dust and meteorites. It is true that a “planet killer” is written in the future (although it occurs at most once every 50 million years), and international governments take it much more seriously than it is shown in the film.

There is a well-proven protocol for reporting new asteroids and comets, which is how we know about those passing close (more or less) to Earth this month.

There are also plans to mitigate the possible consequences of an asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Usually these are based on deflecting the course of the asteroid, since trying to shoot it down in the last minute is not feasible, it would take too much power. Launch in November NASA’s DART mission , a technology test mission, will further help shed light on how to best deflect Earth-threatening asteroids.

But where Don’t look up strikes a nerve is the lack of preparedness for the emergency if (when) it finally occurs and mitigation plans have failed. Here I return to the allegory of climate change. There is no Plan B. In the movie, the motto “Don’t look up” is a denial that an approaching comet will destroy the planet; it is presented as fake news.

I thought it was a great movie. It is entertainment. But this is not fake news. We are a global community and we must act together.

You can find the original note in the following link: https://theconversation.com/dont-look-up-several-asteroids-are-heading-towards-earth-heres-how-we-deal-with-threats-in-real-life-174512

Monica Grady is Professor of Planetary and Space Sciences at The Open University. It receives funding from UKRI-STFC and the UK Space Agency. She is Chancellor of Liverpool Hope University and Principal Investigator at the Museum of Natural History.

* The Conversation is an independent, non-profit source of news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.