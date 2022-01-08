It became known: this is why Anne Hathaway did not become a nun

Anne Hathaway is recognized for her participation in “The Princess Diaries”, where she played a young teenager who was not ready to inherit the royal crown of Genovia. Later, she was Miranda Presley’s assistant in “The Devil Wears Fashion.” Both films remained in the history of the actress’s professional career.

In addition, his role in “Les Miserables” and “Pasante de Moda” also stood out, in the latter he shared the screen with the great Robert De Niro. Anne was also a key character in “Interstellar”, and in “Girlfriend War.” It is because of them that the Brooklyn native has millions of fans around the world. One of the data that most attracts the attention of fans are those of the artist’s personal nature, such as her decision to be a nun.

Anne Jacqueline Hathaway, is the full name of the actress who everyone loves for her simplicity, and her talent when it comes to facing characters in fiction. The world of cinema has adopted her as a benchmark woman of excellence on the big screen. However, before turning to acting, the idea of ​​cloistering himself crossed his mind. Since she was little, Anne was very comfortable with her parents’ Catholic and religious beliefs, and that was one of the factors that led her down that path.

However, a turn in family life caused her to move away from Catholicism. At fifteen, the older brother of the Hathaway, named Michael confessed that he was homosexual, and his family supported him unconditionally, not the Catholic Church. For what Anne, she completely moved away from that doctrine proposed by the Vatican.

Nowadays Anne Hathaway is one of the public defenders of freedom of sexuality, of their rights and inclusion in society. The daughter of Gerald Hathaway and actress Kate McCauley, along with the rest of the brothers considered that God could not reject one of his faithful in that way.