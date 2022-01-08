Isolate yourself if you suspect COVID, leave your paperwork to a family member: Health

“Many cases are being presented, it is very important to carry a isolation. If you came out with COVID-19 and have to do a administrative process, let someone do it family yours ”, called this Friday the deputy director Ávila in the daily report that broke the record with 1,053 positives on the last day.

“Yes it is suspicious you have to do the isolation Until we have the COVID-19 test result, it will help us to prevent the number of cases from increasing, ”recalled Wendy Ávila.

Also, if you are a suspect, you should isolate yourself immediately and wait for symptoms to be tested or allow the number of days recommended by the doctor to pass.

“If we already acquire the disease, we must seek help (medical, protect everyone,” recommended the deputy director of Chihuahuan Preventive Medicine.

“If your family is negative, you have to isolate yourself from your family in the bedroom, you have to ventilate it, wear a face mask, let the food leave it ”to avoid more infections.

The ocupation hospitable “It has remained around 50%, today 58.43%, it may rise” after the record wave of infected.

“It is important do not acquire the disease all at the same time, just as we have many cases we can have many hospitalized ”and that would saturate the health system.

Finally, he asked for “patience and respect from the health personnel for their extraordinary work with very heavy workloads.”