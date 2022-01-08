iPhone 13 generated frustration in its users when they discovered that it has a terrible flaw

According to Apple customers, the iPhone 13 has a setback in its settings (Photo: REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

“How can Manzana remove such a basic feature from a $ 2,000 phone in 2021? ”said an annoyed user about an iPhone 13 “glitch” on Reddit.

Through the platform, the Apple customer ventured his annoyance to discover that the most recent model has a serious lack in call settings compared to previous models and other latest generation devices.

According to your review, iPhone 13 does not allow you to configure the front microphone to isolate noise from the environment and clearly hear the voice of the interlocutor. His annoyance led him to complain on Reddit where he received many comments and reactions.

“How can Apple remove such a basic feature from a $ 2,000 phone in 2021?” He furiously questioned.

But the complaint did not end there, everything got worse when he realized that it was not a secondary failure in his mobile but a development error. And it is that he went to an official Apple store to have his phone repaired, however, they told him that there was no problem with it, since that model does not have the option to improve the audio quality enabled.

The above means a setback for iPhone, since in the 12 and other previous models the improvement could be activated by going to the Accessibility settings and select Noise Cancellation.

Nevertheless, no such tool is found on this newer (and more expensive) iPhoneas it was removed from the options menu.

To add more frustration to the matter, when the user contacted customer service they responded that they did not recognize if it was indeed a problem in the hardware or software and that they were working to find a solution.

Given the demand of the Reddit user, which had a great stir, Apple’s clientele expect the company to provide a solution, especially considering that the device is next-generation at a high cost.

According to Apple users, the problem keeps popping up more than two months after the launch of the iOS update 15.2 and they presume that it will not be scrambled in update 15.3 either, since nothing is observed in the Beta.

Although the calls are still “abandoned” it has transpired that the noise cancellation problem has already been added to other applications such as FaceTime to avoid problems listening to the other person.

To enjoy the device you can follow some tips in settings to provide it with security and comfort.

In the case of digital protection, it is recommended to disable location services or choose which applications can access your location, go to Settings> Privacy> Location Services. The good thing is that you can decide for each application or disable location services entirely.

Another important privacy setting to manage is whether Applications may ask you for permission to track what you do on websites and other apps. Apple made a change to iOS 15This is why you will see a pop-up every time you open a new application asking if you agree to collect and use your personal information to display personalized ads and reports.

If you no longer want these pop-ups to appear, just go to Settings> Privacy> Tracking and uncheck Allow apps to request tracking.

