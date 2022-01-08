Infidelity? James Franco to testify in Johnny Depp’s trial against his ex-wife

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is far from over. Even new and unexpected participants were added to the story.

Recall that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued the Aquaman actress for defamation for $ 50 million, due to an opinion article that Heard wrote in 2018 reporting that he has been a victim of violence because of his ex-partner.

Everything indicates that what the actress says is true for the law, since the judge ruled that Depp assaulted Amber on a dozen occasions and that he put the woman’s life at risk three times, while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

However, now the actor’s lawyers point to a new character who can clarify more details of what happened. This is James Franco, who will have to testify for two important reasons.

First, has to confirm if indeed Amber was unfaithful to Johnny with Franco. Second, the judges want to know if in 2015, when James was working with Heard on “The Adderall Diaries” the actress had bruises or some sign of mistreatment at work.

It is worth mentioning that James Franco was also accused by his students for having inappropriate sexual behavior. On that occasion, plaintiffs Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal agreed to withdraw their claims after Franco agreed to a settlement of more than $ 2 million.