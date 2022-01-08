In photos: from the change of look of Joaquin Phoenix to the meeting of two gallants, George Clooney and Ben Aflleck
In these last days there were many red carpets in Hollywood and in Europe and the paparazzi were able to record different snapshots starring, of course, various famous figures. From film or series premieres to parades and festivals. Love, smiles and changes of look can be seen in these postcards, where Joaquin Phoenix, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Diego Boneta, Penélope Cruz and Charlize Theron shine, among others.
Various renowned actors were shown at the Platinum awards, delivered in Madrid, where Diego Boneta He took all eyes when walking down the red carpet with his current girlfriend. While, Penelope Cruz was seen in the Spanish capital at the premiere of Parallel mothers, Pedro Almodóvar’s latest production that has her as the main character.
Also in Europe they could be seen Amber heard Y Helen mirren, who were part of fashion week in Paris and went on the catwalks for a while.
On the other side of the ocean, the actors also attended several unpostponable appointments. But there were some that especially attracted attention such as Joaquin Phoenix, who was seen with a very particular haircut at the New York Film Festival. In the same city, but in another event, Claire danes and her husband Hugh Dancy, and Maggie gyllenhaal and your partner Peter sarsgaard attended the premiere of Dopesick (Hulu), which took place at MoMA.
Another of the most commented images of the last days is one that has two gallants in the center of the scene: they are George Clooney and Ben Affleck, who were very funny and loving when they met at the premiere of The Tender Bar, in Los Angeles.
Another event that attracted celebrities in California was the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2021, a meeting where attendees enjoyed a day of polo, picnic and glasses of champagne. From Charlize Theron and Christina Hendricks until Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley They said present at this bubbly event.