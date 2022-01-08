‘I woke up very quickly from the European dream’

Ignacio Ambriz He fulfilled his goal of coaching in European football, but it all ended too quickly for him. This was recognized by the coach himself on the eve of his debut as helmsman of the Toluca on the MX League.

“It was a dream I had, which made me wake up very quickly and I never imagined that things would be like this and I would return after five months. I had that teaching and through failures you learn more. I do not regret anything and I learned about other things that are handled in Europe, “said the DT at a press conference.

In addition, the Champion trainer with Lion at Guardians 2020 He stressed that he did not change in terms of his way of being, but he did acquire new knowledge as a result of his experiences in the months he directed in Iberian football.

“I’m really looking forward to Toluca has noticed me. An owner who asks for a job and I like that. My idea is well known and is to be the protagonist, to play you for you. How i learned to Luis Aragones, owner of the ball, owner of the game, “he said.

Toluca will be measured with Pumas on Monday, after the match was postponed one day as a result of the positive cases of Covid-19 that was in the scarlet campus.

