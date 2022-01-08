I woke up very fast from the European dream

Ignacio Ambriz admitted that he did not imagine his departure from Huesca just five months after taking the bench, but he learned from experience

Ignacio Ambriz, Toluca technical director, acknowledged that he woke up very quickly from the European dream he went through with Huesca in the Second Division of SpainHe never imagined that his stay on the other side of the Atlantic would end so soon.

“It was a dream I had, which made me wake up very quickly and I never imagined that things would be like this and I would return after five months. I had that teaching and through failures you learn more. I do not regret anything and I learned about other things that are handled in Europe, “he said at a press conference this Friday.

Nacho Ambriz in his time with Huesca. Getty Images

He even joked that he did not change anything in his way of being or in his style as a helmsman, as he maintained that he only got older in terms of age and thanked the opportunity he has today to be in front of the Devils.

“A different Nacho? No, only with one more year to live (laughs). I am very excited that Toluca has noticed me. An owner who asks for work and I like that. My idea is well known and is to be the protagonist, to play you for you. As I learned from Luis Aragonés, owner of the ball, owner of the game, “he said.

Asked about whether the Covid casualties affected his initial approach to the duel against Pumas, same that was postponed one day and will be played the following Monday night, Ambriz acknowledged that yes, since he imagined a very different scheme for the start of the tournament.

“It changes me (the panorama) because I thought about certain players and it would be difficult for me to start, but I will recover some to take to the bench and they will play 30 or 40 minutes. Some lost two weeks of not training. In the end I don’t like to make excuses. I have a team to play on Monday at 9 pm and we are going to compete in the best way ”.

Finally he said that he is waiting to be able to bring one more player to the squad, although he is satisfied with the players he has and promised to bring joy to the scarlet fans.

“If you hurry me, I feel that we are missing a player and we are seeing if it is resolved, but happy with the team I have and all the coaches when they hire us, the first thing is to qualify, then to have a good league that is so much needed and I hope to be part of that illusion ”, he concluded.