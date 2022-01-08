“I stay with Totalplay”; Rate service by comparing Starlink prices

The consumer publication detailed the costs of the new Starlink internet service in Mexico City, where the equipment alone has a cost of 11,579 Mexican pesos.

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service arrived in Mexico on October 28, 2021.

The loyalty that a consumer gives to a brand can often arise after comparing it with another company. This is the case of a Totalplay client who learned to value the service of the Mexican internet company after comparing Starlink prices in Mexico.

The user identified on Twitter as @elMacouzet indicates in a publication on the digital platform that “if you want to hire Elon Musk’s satellite internet service … I’ll take my 3 Mb of Totalplay.”

The consumer publication was accompanied by an image detailing the costs of the new Starlink internet service in Mexico City, where only the equipment has a cost of 11,579 Mexican pesos.

Consumers can often lose interest in a brand due to high costs, as was the case with this Totalplay customer who learned to value the company’s service more by comparing costs between both services.

If you want to hire Elon Musk’s satellite internet service… I’ll take my 3 Mb of Totalplay 😅🥲 pic.twitter.com/NRClGFvijn – My name is Temo but they call me Memo (@elMacouzet) January 7, 2022

Let us remember that Starlink obtained authorization to operate in the country for 10 years and that it offers a browsing speed of 1 Gbps.

Consumer loyalty

Nowadays it is normal to see that people are loyal to the brands that they consume on a daily basis, and this is because they offer them a good service. Consumers usually show their acceptance of a brand with the loyalty of obtaining one of its services or products again, which is where the term consumer loyalty comes from.

According to a study “Brand Keys Loyalty Leaders 2011” carried out by Forbes magazine, it showed that the brands that enjoy the most loyalty are those that have a real influence on people’s daily lives.

Experts say that in the world of commerce a brand strives to gain the loyalty of its customers with promotions, products or campaigns that help them to involve more customers every day.

In that sense, when we talk about consumer loyalty, we can define it from the marketing point of view, such as the repeated purchase of a product or service as a result of the perceived value, trust and the bond generated between customer-company.

Depending on the degree of satisfaction in relation to your products and the added value that the brand brings to consumer experiences, your customers will become ambassadors for your brand or will jump from one company to another with total ease.

In this sense, many assure that the secret for the public to love a brand lies in constantly adding value in each of the key areas of the business.

