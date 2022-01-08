“I felt like I could never do better than The Pursuit of Happiness”: Will Smith opens up about his career after King Richard’s premiere

U.S-. King richard It probably made the list of most shocking sports biographical dramas in history, but it also became one of the biggest milestones in the life of Will Smith, who plays the father of Venus and Serena Williams. In a recent interview, the actor was proud of the project and called the film one of the “most beautiful experiences” of his career.

“This one is special, it’s still going on and you know it’s fun, because you make the movie and then there’s a period where you walk away from it, while it’s editing and putting together and all that, so you walk away from it. So when the audience sees it, it’s almost like you see it again for the first time, along with the audience, and I was totally and absolutely blown away by what Ray Green was able to do so delicately with this film. ” He said Smith.

“I had secretly felt in my mind that I would never do anything better than The Pursuit of Happiness, and I never said that out loud, but I felt that I would never do anything better than The Pursuit of Happiness and then I saw King Richard,” he revealed. Smith in reference to the film he starred in in 2006. The actor admitted that before his main concern was being a movie star, but now he is focused on telling stories about “the triumph of the human spirit.”

“I want to make stories that make me smile, I want to tell stories that make me cry, and I want to tell stories about the triumph of the human spirit and the women of the movement, and King Richard agreed with that. The amount of time we spend on set and on these things, I don’t want to ask anyone, ever, to do something that they are not proud of, for the rest of their life, “he said. Smith.

“So for me, that’s where I am right now, when I call and say to people, ‘Hey, come with me on this trip,’ I want it to be something fun. And I want it to contribute to evolution, and to the growth of consciousness and the loving connection between human beings “, he added Smith. The cast of King richard was honored by Palm Springs International Film Awards with the Ensemble Performance award.