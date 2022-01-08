Hugh Jackman Returns to The Music Man

CDMX.- After being absent from the musical The Music Man for more than a week, Hugh Jackman returned yesterday to give performances on Broadway.

The actor, who had started functions only on December 20, announced, eight days later, that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“My symptoms are similar to those of a cold,” he said. “I have a sore throat and a little runny nose, but I feel fine. And I will do everything possible to improve as soon as possible. As soon as I get permission, I’ll be back on stage, on my way to River City (fictional town where the story of the musical takes place).

Because Sutton Foster, Jackman’s co-star, had also contracted the disease in the previous days and was still recovering, all performances of the play were canceled until January 5.

Yesterday afternoon, the actor posted a video from outside the Winter Garden Theater, where the show is presented, to celebrate the return of the play written by Meredith Willson.

«To all the people who had tickets for the last 10 days: I am very sorry. I wish you have the opportunity to reschedule your role. I am very excited to return to this show, which is pure joy and full of hope and faith. For shows that are on Broadway: I’m thinking of you. Everyone stay healthy, be nice to each other and I hope to see you soon, ”said the 53-year-old Australian actor. (Staff / Reform Agency)

