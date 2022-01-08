How to watch America vs. Puebla for Day one of Clausura 2022?

The Eagles of America from the coach Santiago Solari take the first step on the road that will take them through the regular phase made up of 17 days of the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League. It will be tonight against the team of Club Puebla that drives Nicolas Larcamón at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, with the arbitration of Oscar Mejia Garcia.

The absences that Santiago Solari will suffer in America vs. Puebla

Santiago Solari will not be able to count for the match of the first day of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX against Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, with: Emanuel Aguilera, Fernando Madrigal Y Federico Viñas for testing positive of Covid-19; Bruno valdez by muscular discomfort; Y Diego Valdes Y Jonathan Dos Santos for not arriving physically optimal.

The arbitration list of America vs. Puebla for date one of the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The Referees Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation, assigned to Oscar Mejia Garcia to lead the threads of the game between the Eagles of America Y Puebla by date one of Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament. It will be accompanied by Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza which will be line number one, for Jose de Jesus Baños Caballero, line number two and the fourth official Edgar Ulises Rangel Araujo.

When and what time do América and Puebla play for the first date of Grita México C22?

The Eagles of America from Santiago Solari and the main male cast of the Club Puebla of the countryman of the Indiecito Nicolás Larcamón, they face by date one of the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, this Friday, January 7 from 9:00 p.m. CDMX.

Where to see America vs. Puebla for the date 1 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX?

America vs. Puebla by date one of Shouts Mexico C22 of Liga MX at Cuauhtémoc Stadium with the arbitration of Oscar Mejia Garcia, it can be seen through the TV Azteca screen in this article from Águilas Monumental. In addition, all the details of the previous, the during and the post game will also be on this portal.