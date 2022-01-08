How to obtain support of up to 12 thousand pesos in GAM for people with chronic degenerative diseases

For people with a disability, the amount of support is up to 8 thousand pesos (PHOTO: DIEGO SIMÓN SÁNCHEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The Mayor Gustavo A. Madero (GAM) made known the guidelines of its program Social Boost for the delivery of financial support to people with disabilities, with chronic degenerative diseases, older adults and single mothers or fathers.

The objective of your program is to contribute to the social well-being of vulnerable groups that come from colonies with a low or very low development index of the GAM demarcation. The announcement will be broadcast during the first fifteen days of January through the Official Gazette of Mexico City, the Social Development Information System (SIDESO), on the website of the mayor’s office www.gamadero.gob.mx, in advertising posted in different neighborhoods and offices such as houses of culture.

Support amounts and how they will be delivered

* They will grant 800 financial support among the People with disabilities Who are from 0 to 59 years of age, the total amount of their support will be 8 thousand pesos; They will make 4 quarterly payments of 2,000 pesos.

* For the older adults from 60 to 67 years of age will allocate 3 thousand supports of up to 8 thousand pesos that they will be given in 4 quarterly installments of 2,000 pesos.

* For people with chronic degenerative diseases will be 300 supports of up to 12 thousand pesos, the delivery will be every three months for the amount of 1,500 pesos.

The announcement of the Social Impulse program will be published between the first fortnight of January (PHOTO: ISAAC ESQUIVEL / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

* For single mothers or fathers with children from 0 to 4 years of age, 600 supports of 6 thousand pesos in 4 deliveries each quarter of 1,500 pesos.

What are the documents and requirements?

When delivering the documents, you must wear a face mask and respect the healthy distance of 1.5 meters; documentation must be in format original and copy for your comparison:

* Present the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), which can be consulted on the page https://www.gob.mx/curp/.

* A official identification with current photograph.

* Take the proof of address no more than 6 months old, it can be the electricity, water, property or telephone bill.

* In the case of people with disabilities, they must have a medical opinion Issued by a public institution that is not older than one year, it must be specified that it is not suitable for work or that it requires someone’s help.

Those interested in the support should not have any other financial aid from the federal or local government (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

* In the same way for people with diseases chronic-degenerative a medical opinion from a public institution is required, such as IMSS, ISSSTE or a health center not older than one year from its issuance.

* For the support of single mothers, the applicant must bring the birth certificate of your children.

* To complement the registry, they must submit the 2022 income survey after having completed it and the letter of protest to tell the truth and that they do not receive any other social support at the federal or local level.

If there is any doubt about the process or delivery of documents, the person interested in the support can go in person to the Head of the Departmental Unit for Vulnerable Groups or to the Subdirectorate for Social Equality. The address of both is on the second floor of the Mayor’s Office building, calle 5 de Febrero esq. Vicente Villada, Col. Villa Gustavo A. Madero, with a schedule from 09:00 to 15:00, Monday through Friday, his telephone number is 5551182800, ext. 7084.

KEEP READING:

Mayor Gustavo A. Madero: how to obtain a scholarship of up to 6 thousand pesos for unemployment

Welfare for single mothers 2022: how to get the support of 1,600 pesos

Welfare Pension 2022: how much is the increase and how to process it

How much will the Pension for Persons with Disabilities be in 2022