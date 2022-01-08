Highs and lows Liga MX: America wants Argentine Pablo Solari from Colo Colo

America He is still looking for a South American striker as reinforcement and he already has a candidate in his sights: the Argentine Pablo Solari, today in Colo Colo From Chile.

Super Deportivo has been able to confirm that Pablo Solari heads the list of candidates for the Eagles and that the Mexican board of directors began talks with the player’s environment, to find out his contractual conditions, his willingness to come to Mexico and the real possibilities of signing him.

How does Pablo Solarii play, the winger that America wants?

Solari’s pass belongs to Colo Colo, which in 2020 paid 1.3 million dollars for 80% of the transfer to Workshops, so the Eagles would have to far exceed that figure, as he is also a well-valued player in the Cacique’s squad.

At just 20 years old, Solari can play winger on the right wing. With Colo Colo, between 2020 and 2021 he adds eight goals and six assists in 30 official matches of all competitions.

In addition, he is loved by the fans because in February 2021 he scored the winning goal over Universidad de Concepción, a triumph that allowed Colo Colo to remain in the Andean First Division.









Solari, open to any offer

At the end of 2021, in an interview for the Chilean media EnCancha, Solari said he felt comfortable in Colo Colo, but also open to any offer foreign.

“I am very comfortable. Also, people make me feel their affection. But if there is an offer that will serve us both, obviously I would discuss it with my representative ”.

Already then, in the same interview, the youth revealed that he had an offer, although without giving details.

“(My representative) told me that there were some options to go out in the future. As I told you, I think about Colo Colo, but if an offer arrives that will serve us both, it will be analyzed ”.

Unsuccessful by Brian Ocampo

Until a few days ago, America negotiated for the Uruguayan winger Brian Ocampo, who ended his contract with Nacional from his country, but the Eagles could not agree with the player’s representative and gave up.

America has already started the 2022 Clausura tournament of Liga MX, with a 1-1 draw at Puebla’s home, so it is urgent to round up its squad, especially in offense.

AM news on



Follow us