“He’s sick of living like a hermit”: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ marriage is hanging by a thread

Although Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are about to celebrate their 11th anniversary, it seems that the couple came close to not making it.

According to a source from Ok! Magazine the couple has a very strong crisis and could even separate soon.

“They rarely socialize”, said a source close to both. “Ryan has a hard time living like a hermit.”

The actors, who met on the set of the movie “The Place Beyond the Pines,” have not been seen at Hollywood gatherings and parties for years, saying they prefer to spend time with family. However, it seems that these are Eva’s preferences and not necessarily Ryan’s.

“He adores Eva”, added the same source. “But when you spend time with him, you realize that something is wrong.”

Mendes has been off the set since 2014, and her need to get away from show business led her to abandon her husband during one of the most special times of her career, when he won the Best Actor award at the Oscars. of 2017 for “La La Land”.

The source says that Ryan is still hurt that Eva did not accompany him that day and that although he tries to move on “his future seems bleak.”