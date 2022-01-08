Gustavo Santaolalla. “I would love to travel to space, I will try”

After two years of absence in Argentina, Covid by means of, Gustavo Santaolalla returned in December to present a new wine from his winery, give concerts, film a video clip … And the list goes on. At 70, he acknowledges, not even the pandemic managed to get him out of his habit of doing everything at once: “I didn’t have time to stop and reflect. I was super busy, “he says and then lists his multiple works ranging from a song with Jarvis Cocker to a project for NASA …” that is not for Earth. What is very earthy is his new wine, something he likes to talk about a lot.

–Your Cielo & Tierra winery is a few years old. What did you learn from making wine?

– I learned that it is very similar to music: it is something that requires time and is full of secrets that you will never stop discovering. I’ve been making music since I was 5 years old and I still can’t stop discovering things and, at the same time, realizing how full of mysteries music is. The same thing happens with wines. You think you know I go out and suddenly you discover that you don’t know anything; and when again I believe that you already know something, you see that you did not understand anything. It is a continuous learning.

DJN Gran Corte, the last wine from Santaolalla

“Tell me about your new wine.”

–The DJN Gran Corte continues with an idea and a concept that we had from the beginning, trying to create wines that had a combination of the things that I liked, which have to do with the Old World and the New World. I have always loved European wines for their elegance, complexity and a certain level of acidity that went much better with food than some overly fruity New World wines. My dream was to achieve a balance of the two. And following that idea, this new wine is an ensemble of Malbec and Petit Verdot, and it is the most complex thing we have done. There are 2,500 bottles, and we do not know when there will be new ones: we lost some crops due to the pandemic, others because the Petit Verdot did not go well. We will see next year’s harvest, but this is something unique, like a guitar made by a luthier.

-You are a person who does a lot of things at the same time, did the quarantine lead you to focus or continue multiplying projects?

– One says that this gives the opportunity to stop and reflect. Well, I didn’t have time for that. I was super busy. In fact, many things that I did in the pandemic are coming out now: the music for the new season of Narcos México; that of the series Maya y los Tres; Another series that is going to come out on Netflix in January, called The House, and in which, in addition to making the music, I made a song with Jarvis Cocker, the singer of Pulp; the feature film with Tom Hanks for the Steven Spielberg and Robert Zameckis production company, which is called Finch … A couple of projects that I’m doing with NASA: one that has already opened in Cape Canaveral, which is a video wall with my music, which we are now taking to different parts of the world. And another project that is not for Earth, about which I still cannot say anything. I was filming a video of a Bajofondo collaboration song with a boy who does trap, and we are starting to work on the next Bajofondo album; rearming my solo tour with concerts that left me hanging by the pandemic; I just came on a tour of Spain with another format, which is me with a symphony orchestra; and the videogame The Last of Us, which has now become an HBO series. I go back and dive into it.

Eric Clapton invited him to play alongside him at the Crossroads Guitar Festival instagram

–It would give the feeling that the pandemic could not get you off your axis.

-No. But it was still an experience to be in one place all the time. I have had these experiences at other times in my life. Being in Arco Iris was living in isolation. And also emigrating: when I went to the United States, at first I had a bit of that being isolated. Now it didn’t affect me as much as I feel it affected a lot of other people, who suddenly stopped working. I kept making music, I kept creating, I kept recording.

– Did he leave you any teaching?

“It opened up more questions about us.” About the whole situation in general. Obviously, like everyone else, confused. I think we are in a moment of great confusion. I say it looks like the end of “Day in the life”, by the Beatles, when the orchestra goes ooooooooo and you realize that that chord is going to arrive and you don’t know if the chord marks the end of something or the beginning of another thing. But we are heading for that chord. That’s the feeling you now feel, like an increase in speed.

-Tell me about your collaboration with Jarvis. How do these things arise?

-Look, they are gestures. Jarvis, who is also an actor, voices one of The House’s characters. “What if I do a song with Jarvis in the titles? I threw the idea at them and they went crazy. Then you had to see if the guy wanted. And the guy got excited. We did it by zoom, it hit a beautiful wave, I became a friend.

Photo from when he received the Oscar for the music of Brokeback Mountain MIKE BLAKE – X00030

-You will easily go through styles and genres …

-Treatment.

-… but one hears you sing and in the end you get a rock imprint.

“I’m a rocker!” Everything I do has a rocky feel to it. It is one of the things that define me. I also have a classic imprint. But rock is one of my characteristics, which has to do with voltage, intensity, ease, why not, challenge, danger. All those things that I like and that are part of who I am.

-Do you think rock as a movement continues to maintain …

–In 50 years I have heard so many times that rock has died. I think it is a very primal energy, which has been taken as a great vehicle to express the dissatisfaction that young people have against the establishment, and that will never be lost. There will always be a couple of guys in a garage. Maybe not with an electric guitar, but that spirit will always be there. I say that rock is now in quarantine, like the world. Because viruses appear, things that lead to quarantine. The vaccine comes from Latin America and has a woman’s perfume.

Santaolalla made the music for the series Maya y los Tres

– But is rock still rebellious?

–I think there is everything. There is a rock that always ends up being consumed by the establishment, and that is historical. When I arrived in the United States, I came from being imprisoned for having long hair and playing an electric guitar. I did not make political songs, I did not use drugs and I did not belong to any political party, and yet they took me to prison for being a rock musician. It came from the Woodstock generation, and when I came to the United States, in 1978, that had already passed and the bands in fashion were Boston, Kansas, Styx … all groups representing the most corporate rock you can imagine. But also in that year the Sex Pistols broke up and left a trail, a new thing was born: punk, new wave. There were guys who only knew three tones, and I signed up for that one. An incredible move was put together, which in 10 years MTV swallowed it up. The last great rattle of Anglo rock was grunge, but it’s over. There began a quarantine.

In Latin America, rock always had a context, that is why it was so important to break everything, to show how rock was born here, against what background. Because in Argentina there was the military junta, in Chile Pinochet, in Mexico the student massacre of Tlatelolco … There was one thing in common. And there were the electric guitar and the long hair. Rock is a rebellious instrument, well used, but badly used it is disposable music. You use it and you throw it away.

– Do you see the rock flag in the trap today?

–Wos is very rocker. Where is the limit? What is rock? There is an energy. In recent years, the sale of electric guitars has increased a lot, and who are the main buyers today? Women. Things are going to happen.

“Is there something you didn’t do that you would like to do?”

-Many things. I would love to travel to space. I do not know if I arrive, but I will try. I don’t know if in this life.

– Do you still believe in reincarnation?

Yes, in a way. I believe this is all an illusion. It’s not real. Aboriginal people in Australia go to energetic places to dream because they consider that when you dream it is the real thing, that this is totally unreal. I put it as an example that reaffirms this concept of the Hindus of an illusory world … But it is a very nice, beautiful illusion that I love.