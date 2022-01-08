Guillermo Ochoa rescued a child in Puebla

Some fans entered the playing field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at the end of the duel between the Águilas and La Franja.

America on Friday night he entered the field of Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Puebla and tied one goal with La Franja in a match that was marked for the blue cream due to the expulsions suffered by both Santiago Solari and Roger Martínez in the first half of the match.

In general, the duel offered little to the rostrum, which was mostly painted in cream blue And as often happens in many of the squares where the Eagles perform, the passion overflowed to the point that the fans did everything to be close to their idols, which was reflected in the end in an invasion of the court.

As soon as the referee declared the end of the game and the players began to walk towards the locker room, some fans jumped from the stands onto the field to sprint to catch up with the players. Guillermo Ochoa one of them and one of the most requested.

The security The private property of the property was immediately activated and began to intercept the invaders, one of them was heading precisely towards the Americanist goalkeeper, who, realizing the situation, decided to intervene to help the fan. Memo He hugged his follower and released him from the security element.

The applause of those who noticed the situation did not take long to arrive, so the goalkeeper left the field to the applause of the people for his gesture.