Grey’s Anatomy: Denzel Washington’s Response to Ellen Pompeo’s Indictment

Grey’s Anatomy airs its 18th season, and its air time has been enough to tell everything that has happened behind the scenes. According to Ellen Pompeo, in the past she had an altercation with star Denzel Washington on the set of the drama, and now he has responded.

January 07, 2022 22:21 hs

Grey’s Anatomy it is the longest running medical drama of all time on television. The series premiered in 2005, and last October returned to fan screens with its 18th season. And while on hiatus from the first half of the current installment, the broadcast chain ABC is in talks about a possible renewal of the program.

Denzel Washington’s response to Ellen Pompeo’s accusation about the heated argument on the set of Grey’s Anatomy

The hit drama, throughout its run, has featured a host of characters played by stars as guests. However, the famous Hollywood actor Denzel Washington, appeared on the set of Grey’s Anatomy season 12, but not to play a role.

Denzel Washington was in charge at that time of directing one of the episodes of season 12 of Grey’s Anatomy. And according to Ellen Pompeo, things got out of control between her and the actor at the time when they had a strong altercation while filming the scenes of that installment.

It was at the end of last year, when through her Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo podcast, the protagonist of the long-running drama referred to a bad memory during Denzel Washington’s stint as director on Grey’s Anatomy. She claimed that she had a heated argument with the star while filming a scene from episode 9 of the twelfth installment of the series, when Meredith is attacked by a patient.

Denzel Washington apparently does not remember what happened between him and Ellen Pompeo on the set of Grey’s Anatomy

It all happened just at the time when Pompeo improvised a line that was not in the episode’s script during filming, the actress explained. Therefore, Denzel Washington interrupted her to say “I’m the director. Don’t tell me what to do”, after she made the claim for having ordered cut the scene. The truth is that at that moment Pompeo did not remain silent and said the following:

“Look, boy, this is my show, this is my set. Who do you think you’re talking to? “

And it is that the fact that Ellen Pompeo has remembered this bad moment in his program, was reason why Denzel Washington was asked in a recent interview, what he had to say about it. It seems that the star forgot that bad moment of the past, since his answer was the following: