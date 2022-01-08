Granada vs. Barcelona – Match Report – January 8, 2022

GRANADA (EFE) – Barcelona joined their fifth day without losing by drawing 1-1 at Granada, in a game that ended in a disadvantage due to the expulsion of Gavi at 79 minutes and in which he left two points in the final stretch, when Antonio Puertas equaled in 89, with which he remains out of the Champions League positions.

After a first part of Barça dominance, but with hardly any chances, a goal from the Netherlands’ Luuk de Jong – the second in a row in the League – advanced in the 57th minute to a Barcelona that finished with ten for the double yellow of Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’ In 79 and he could not avoid the local draw, the work of Antonio Puertas a minute before the regulation 90, for a Granada that has gone unbeaten for seven games.

Barcelona dominated in the first half against a Granada that brought their lines together a lot and was almost always well placed on the pitch, which prevented Xavi Hernández’s team from finding fluidity in their ball circulation.

The Catalans searched regularly for Ousmane Dembélé, although Carlos Neva stopped the Frenchman and it was his teammates in the Barça attack, the young Ferrán Jutglá and Luuk de Jong, the generators of the little visitor danger in the first half.

The Dutchman scored with a header in the 8th minute, in a legal position despite the fact that the assistant had invalidated the goal for offside, annulling the goal by the Asturian referee González Fuertes at the request of the VAR due to Gavi’s illegal position at the origin of the play .

Ousmane Dembélé against two Granada players Getty Images

Jutgla and Luuk de Jong were associated again at the quarter of an hour in an action that ended the Dutchman with an acrobatic and precious spur shot that narrowly missed the goal.

Granada, clinging too much to its options to create danger to the counter, grew as the minutes passed and scared for the first time in the middle of the first act with a shot outside of Joaquín Marín ‘Quini’.

Shortly after, the locals enjoyed the clearest opportunity in the first half, with a shot from the Venezuelan Darwin MachIs that the German Marc-André Ter Stegen took well down.

Barcelona squeezed again in the minutes before the break, with the local defense too far behind, although it barely found any gaps and only looked for the goal with shots as far away as poorly executed by Dembele and Jutglá.

The script did not vary much in the second half, with Dembele continuing to try in a visiting team in which Frenchman Clément Lenglet had to enter in the 54th minute instead of Eric García, who left the field injured.

Granada took a step forward and both Machís and Colombian Luis Suárez shot without aim in good positions to score.

The response from Xavi’s pupils was so forceful that it meant 0-1, scored in the 57th minute by a lethal Luuk de Jong, who beat Raúl Torrente and Víctor Díaz in the area to perfectly head the center. from the right of Brazilian Dani Alves and scoring his second goal in a row in the League, after also scoring in Mallorca (0-1).

The local reaction came with a header off Antonio Puertas. Coach Robert Moreno brought in several players from the bench, including attacker Álex Collado, Granada’s first summer signing on loan from Barcelona itself.

The locals tried to take control of an increasingly broken clash in the last quarter of the same against a Barça that defended itself without much trouble, but which cost too much work to control the duel from possession.

The Moroccan Ez Abde, very incisive on the left, was able to sentence the fight to the counter in the 75th minute, although his shot did not find a goal.

Granada was completely overturned from minute 79, which was when Barcelona was outnumbered when Gavi saw the second yellow for a foul on Álex Collado.

Luis Milla put Ter Stegen in trouble with a long shot and Portuguese Domingos Duarte also approached the equalizer with a header that found no goal, until the equalizer came in the 89th minute when Puertas hooked a loose ball with his left foot. area and send the ball out of reach of Ter Stegen.

The German goalkeeper even avoided the defeat of his team in added time with a great save before a distant shot from Angel Montoro.