Government official threatens Camila Acosta and Saily González with prosecuting them

Government official Iroel Sánchez Espinosa suggested prosecuting the Cuban women Camila Acosta, an independent journalist, and Saily González, an opposition activist, for allegedly supporting the US embargo on Cuba.

Sánchez’s suggestion is contained in a text published in Cubadebate, without signature, and recreated by the platform Cubainformation, who attributed the note to the communist official, in a YouTube video, answered by several Cuban Internet users.

Iroel Sánchez based his suggestion to prosecute Acosta on an attempt to “sabotage international tourism” by the independent journalist, who addressed, in one of her articles, the financial contribution of Spanish companies to the new Fidel Castro center in Havana.

Before the publication of Camila Acosta’s text, foreign tourism had collapsed in Cuba, due to a 40% rise in rates, in the heat of the thaw promoted by US President Barack Obama; trend that increased with the coronavirus pandemic and complaints and dissatisfactions from foreign travelers and national guests.

Saily González, Cuban opposition activist / Photo: Saily González’s Facebook

Sánchez attributed to the activist Saily González threatening foreign companies established in Cuba, such as Meliá, and spreading the boycott of Cuban export products, to then ask himself: “A country poor in resources, subjected to such an economic siege, should it stay impassive, without applying the laws, common to all countries, that punish those who attack the national economy? “.

But several Cuban Internet users do not share the thesis of the government official, as they responded to his suggestion of trials against Acosta and González, with comments such as the following:

Carla Leonarda Vázquez González: And should not the people punish their government of fat inept thieves? (…) Cuba can no longer but repress those who think differently, you are becoming like the fascists of America.

Marlene Azor Hernández: Down with the internal blockade of the dictatorship against Cuban citizens. I will not continue to allow, as a Cuban citizen, that Gaesa continue to steal 45.5% of the investments to make hotels from the public treasury in the middle of the pandemic (coronavirus) that there was no oxygen for three months, but there were also two months without (do) ​​PCR tests because there were no (tests).

Zambucetti Francella: The Cuban people should not punish the government for its ineptitudes, which are most affected by ordinary Cubans; should not the mothers of prisoners unjustly imprisoned for peacefully demonstrating punish the government; Not all families who have seen their children emigrate should punish the Cuban government for not guaranteeing their future. I think the government deserves more punishments for the accumulated destruction of multiple kinds.

Critical Cubans also replied to Internet users who supported Iroel Sánchez’s thesis, with exchanges like this:

Marcia Hernandez Pelfort: Revolutionary Cuba lives and WE WILL OVERCOME

Ale L. García: Marcia Hernández Pelfort, how disgusting! Surely that is what you say to your children when you give them a glass of water with sugar in the morning (…) children have to drink water with sugar and know that the REVOLUTION takes care of them, look at the Cuban leaders with the bodies of pregnant women.

Iroel Sánchez Espinosa (Santa Clara, 1964), Computer Engineer, works at the Office for the Computerization of Cuban Society, runs the blog La pupila insomne ​​and the television program La pupila amadarada; and he was President of the Cuban Book Institute.

Camila Acosta (Nueva Gerona, 1993) is a Cuban journalist who works as a correspondent for the Spanish newspaper ABC in Havana and who has been detained several times by the authorities, upset with the content of her articles. This Saturday marks 177 days, almost six months, of home confinement.

Saily González Velázquez (Santa Clara, 1991), opened in 2013, the first private gay friendly boutique hotel in Cuba: Amarillo B&B, which aimed to include international LGBTIQ tourism in the digital marketing strategies of Cuban accommodations and later established the FullGao portal, with the aim of helping other hoteliers to make their vacation rentals visible on the Internet.

COVID-19 caused the paralysis of both businesses, but the connections it had made thanks to FullGao allowed it to create Amarillo Coworking, the first coworking space for entrepreneurs in Cuba.

In 2016, she was selected as one of 250 participants in the YLAI program to America’s Young Leaders, where she learned “how things are done in the United States” and to be in contact with other entrepreneurs in Latin America and since the 11J protests she became a pro-democracy activist in Cuba.

Cubainformation is a Cuban pro-government publication, based in Guipúzcoa, northern Spain, and is co-financed with Spanish state money, received directly in the form of subsidies, and indirectly through associations that receive public aid, according to its own website.