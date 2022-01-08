Google backup could leave you out of data

Our cell phone goes with us everywhere. In addition to keeping us in touch, it is our alarm clock and camera. And one of the advantages it offers us is that much of our information, such as the Photos Y videos that we capture, they go to the cloud and we can enjoy them on other devices. But be careful, if you use Google Photos, a recent change in your backup could consume your Mobile data without you noticing.

As you know, devices with an operating system Android They have a function so that, automatically, the files that you generate with the camera, and some others, such as the images that come to you through WhatsApp, are copied to the cloud. The intention is that, if you change your cell phone, or lose it, do not have to forget the memories you had in your gallery.

Nevertheless Google announced a change that could increase your bill Mobile data. You have removed an option in the backup that many users used in their day to day, and it is that it no longer allows to differentiate between videos Y Photos, nor does it offer the possibility of choosing just one.

Google Photos changed its backup function

You may be wondering why removing the function is relevant to you. What happens is that those who have the backup always active with Mobile data They can no longer choose whether they only want to upload images, only videos, or both.



Image: Pexels

Many have that option enabled to, for example, ensure that the Photographs of your vacation will be safe if you do not have a Wi-Fi connection. However, of course, most users only used this option for images that do not involve as much loading. data like a video, but now that is no longer possible.

How to configure Google so that it does not consume my data?

The option that you have now so as not to exhausts mobile data with the copy of photos and videos is to tell Google exactly how much you can afford to spend on that task.

If you decide to keep the configuration of the copy with mobile data, you can choose a maximum data expenditure. 5MB, 10MB, and 30MB are the available options. Although if that is not a problem for you you can simply choose “No limit”.

Of course you can also ask that Google Photos Do not do Backups using the data from your cell phone, just click on “No data”.



Image: Google

Another change in Google that you should know

In addition to the theme of backup copy, it is important that you know another change that is making Google And it could affect you

The company announced that it will begin subjecting certain accounts to full scans to look for possible problems such as prohibited content, malicious or that, in its discretion, violates its rules.

It is not very clear what will be considered prohibited, what is certain is that Google It will alert the user and give them the option to limit the ability to share the content or even delete it to prevent it from spreading, that includes malware. The most drastic sanction will be to block the account.

