Golden Globes 2022 pool: the favorites to win

The Golden Globes 2022 They once again kick off the film awards season and do so with a gala that takes place at dawn this Sunday, January 9, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

“Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog”, with seven nominations each, they start as favorites in the cinema sections, followed by ‘The Williams Method’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘West Side Story’, which tie with four.

In TV, HBO’s ‘Succession’ It is the one with the most nominations, with five; closely followed by ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, both from Apple TV + and both with four.

The gala will have a strong Spanish presence thanks to Javier Bardem, nominated for best leading actor for ‘Being the Ricardos’ and the two nominations for ‘Parallel Mothers’ by Pedro Almodóvar, which is competing for the awards for best film in a foreign language and best music for the soundtrack by Alberto Iglesias.

These are our favorites to become the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes in the main categories:

In the Best Dramatic Film Category the duel will probably be between the two most nominated: Belfast and The power of the dog. Many suggest that it will be the Netflix film starring Benedict Cumberbatch that will take the cat to the water.

In the category of Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy It is likely that Netflix will also end up taking the award. In this case, with the tape ‘Don’t Look Up’ by Leonardo DiCaprio. ‘Cyrano’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘Tick, tick * Boom!’ and ‘West Side Story’ complete the list of candidates in this section.

Pedro Almodóvar is one of the favorites to get hold of him Golden Globe for foreign language film. Category in which he competes with his film ‘Parallel Mothers’ against the Finnish ‘Compartment No. 6’, the Japanese ‘Drive My Car’, the Italian ‘It was the hand of God’ and the Iranian ‘A hero’.

As for the actors, Benedict Cumberbatch also starts with an advantage in the pools in the category of best dramatic actor. Section in which he faces other film heavyweights such as Javier Bardem, Denzel Washington, Will Smith and Mahershala Ali.

In the female gender, Lady Gaga leads the bet with his performance in ‘La casa de Gucci’. Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman and Olivia Colman complete the list of nominees in the category of best dramatic actress.

In any case, we will have to wait until early Monday morning to know the name of the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes.