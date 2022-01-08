Golden Globes 2022: Full List of Nominees
Films ‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ lead with seven nominations each
The Golden Globes 2022 ceremony will take place this Sunday, January 9 in the United States, this ceremony is characterized by recognizing the best of cinema and television in that country.
The films that lead the nominations are ‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’, having seven nominations each, including Best Dramatic Film.
In the field of television, the project that by the number of nominations becomes the favorite is: ‘Succession’.
On this occasion, the ceremony will not be televised because the NBC television network, which traditionally broadcast the ceremony in the United States, canceled its broadcast in 2022 after a series of revelations, including a lack of diversity among voters.
It was revealed earlier this year that none of the 87 members of the secretive organization behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), is black. Here are all those who compete:
Full list of nominees
Best Film – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Film – Musical
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick … BOOM!
West side story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast
Jane Campion, for The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, for The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, for West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, for Dune
Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast
Jane Campion, for The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, for Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, for Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Drama
Jessica Chastain, by The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, for The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, for Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, by House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, by Spencer
Best Drama Actor
Mahershala Ali, by Swang Song
Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, for The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, by King Richard
Denzel Washington, for The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical
Marion Cotillard, by Annette
Alana Haim, for Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, for Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, by Cruella
Rachel Zegler, for West Side Story
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical
Leonardo DiCaprio, for Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, by Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, by tick, tick … BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman, for Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, by In The Heights
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe, for Belfast
Ariana DeBose, for West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, for The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, by King Richard
Ruth Negga, by Passing
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck, for The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, for Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, for Belfast
Troy Kotsur, by CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, by The Power of the Dog
Best Animated Film
Charm
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Foreign Film
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
È stata la mano di Dio (“It was the hand of God”)
Ghahreman (“A hero”)
Parallel mothers
Best song
Be Alive, King Richard
Two little caterpillars, “Encanto”
Down to Joy, Belfast
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect
No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Best series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
Ojing-eo geim (“The Squid Game”)
Succession
Best Musical or Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted lasso
Best Television Actress
Uzo Aduba, for In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, for The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, for The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, for The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, for Pose
Best Television Actor
Brian Cox, for Succession
Lee Jung-jae, by Ojing-eo geim (“The Squid Game”)
Billy Porter, by Pose
Jeremy Strong, for Succession
Omar Sy, by Lupine
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical
Hannah Einbinder, for Hacks
Elle Fanning, for The Great
Issa Rae, by Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, by Black-ish
Jean Smart, by Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical
Anthony Anderson, by Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, for The Great
Steve Martin, for Only Murders in the Building (“Only murders in the building”)
Martin Short, for Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story (“American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair”)
Maid (“Things to clean”)
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for TV
Jessica Chastain, by Scenes from a Marriage (“Secrets of a marriage”)
Cynthia Erivo, for Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, by WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, for Maid (“Things to Clean”)
Kate Winslet, by Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Paul Bettany, by WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, for Scenes from a Marriage (“Secrets of a marriage”)
Michael Keaton, by Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, by Halston
Tahar Rahim, for The Serpent (“The Serpent”)
Best Supporting Actress on TV
Jennifer Coolidge, for The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, by Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, for Maid (“Things to Clean”)
Sarah Snook, for Succession
Hannah Waddingham, by Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor on TV
Billy Crudup, for The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, for Succession
Mark Duplass, for The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, by Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, by Ojing-eo geim (“The Squid Game”)