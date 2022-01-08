Golden Globes 2022: Full List of Nominees Films ‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ lead with seven nominations each For: Erik solis JAN. 07. 2022

The Golden Globes 2022 ceremony will take place this Sunday, January 9 in the United States, this ceremony is characterized by recognizing the best of cinema and television in that country.

The films that lead the nominations are ‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’, having seven nominations each, including Best Dramatic Film.

In the field of television, the project that by the number of nominations becomes the favorite is: ‘Succession’.

On this occasion, the ceremony will not be televised because the NBC television network, which traditionally broadcast the ceremony in the United States, canceled its broadcast in 2022 after a series of revelations, including a lack of diversity among voters.

It was revealed earlier this year that none of the 87 members of the secretive organization behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), is black. Here are all those who compete:

Full list of nominees

Best Film – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Film – Musical

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick … BOOM!

West side story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast

Jane Campion, for The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, for The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, for West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, for Dune

Best screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast

Jane Campion, for The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, for Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, for Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Drama

Jessica Chastain, by The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, for The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, for Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, by House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, by Spencer

Best Drama Actor

Mahershala Ali, by Swang Song

Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, for The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, by King Richard

Denzel Washington, for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard, by Annette

Alana Haim, for Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, for Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, by Cruella

Rachel Zegler, for West Side Story

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio, for Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, by Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, by tick, tick … BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman, for Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, by In The Heights

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, for Belfast

Ariana DeBose, for West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, for The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, by King Richard

Ruth Negga, by Passing

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, for The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, for Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, for Belfast

Troy Kotsur, by CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, by The Power of the Dog

Best Animated Film

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Film

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

È stata la mano di Dio (“It was the hand of God”)

Ghahreman (“A hero”)

Parallel mothers

Best song

Be Alive, King Richard

Two little caterpillars, “Encanto”

Down to Joy, Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Best series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Ojing-eo geim (“The Squid Game”)

Succession

Best Musical or Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

Best Television Actress

Uzo Aduba, for In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, for The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, for The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, for The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, for Pose

Best Television Actor

Brian Cox, for Succession

Lee Jung-jae, by Ojing-eo geim (“The Squid Game”)

Billy Porter, by Pose

Jeremy Strong, for Succession

Omar Sy, by Lupine

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Hannah Einbinder, for Hacks

Elle Fanning, for The Great

Issa Rae, by Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, by Black-ish

Jean Smart, by Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson, by Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, for The Great

Steve Martin, for Only Murders in the Building (“Only murders in the building”)

Martin Short, for Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, by Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story (“American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair”)

Maid (“Things to clean”)

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for TV

Jessica Chastain, by Scenes from a Marriage (“Secrets of a marriage”)

Cynthia Erivo, for Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, by WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, for Maid (“Things to Clean”)

Kate Winslet, by Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany, by WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, for Scenes from a Marriage (“Secrets of a marriage”)

Michael Keaton, by Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, by Halston

Tahar Rahim, for The Serpent (“The Serpent”)

Best Supporting Actress on TV

Jennifer Coolidge, for The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, by Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, for Maid (“Things to Clean”)

Sarah Snook, for Succession

Hannah Waddingham, by Ted Lasso