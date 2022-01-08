Golden Globes 2022, Best Nominated Actress: Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain | Golden Globes 2022 | Movies and series

In the midst of the controversy, against all odds, the Golden Globes will celebrate their 79th edition this Sunday, January 9. The ceremony, considered one of the most important awards nights for Hollywood, will not take place as usual, as it will not reach TV and will not have a press. Still, the exciting films that have been announced for this year have sparked interest around the other categories.

In that sense, in addition to the drama tapes that play for the best of the night, one of the most anticipated sections of the grand gala is undoubtedly the one that rewards The best actress. Therefore, below we leave you the complete list of candidates.

The 79th edition of the 2022 Golden Globes awards will be held on Sunday, January 9. Photo: Composition / Golden Globes

Best Actress in a Drama

Jessica Chastain, The eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Dark Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer.

Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in Spencer, a film directed by Pablo Larraín. Photo: NEON

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Rachel Zegler, West side story

Emma Stone, Cruella.

Oscar-winning Emma Stone plays a young version of the 101 Dalmatians antagonist. Photo: Disney

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West side story

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog.

Kirsten Dunst as Rose in The power of the dog. Photo: Twitter / @ HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

Best Television Actress (Drama)

Uzo Aduba, In treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The morning show

Christine Baranski, The good fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose.

Mj Rodriguez plays Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in Pose. Photo: Eric Liebowitz / FX

Best Actress on Television (Musical or Comedy)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The great.

Elle Fanning plays Empress Catherine in The great. Photo: Hulu

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Secrets of a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Things to Clean

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision.

Elizabeth Olsen is primarily recognized for playing The Scarlet Witch in the MCU. Photo: Marvel Studios

Best Supporting Actress on TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Andie MacDowell, Things to Clean