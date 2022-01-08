Golden Globes 2022, Best Nominated Actress: Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain | Golden Globes 2022 | Movies and series
In the midst of the controversy, against all odds, the Golden Globes will celebrate their 79th edition this Sunday, January 9. The ceremony, considered one of the most important awards nights for Hollywood, will not take place as usual, as it will not reach TV and will not have a press. Still, the exciting films that have been announced for this year have sparked interest around the other categories.
In that sense, in addition to the drama tapes that play for the best of the night, one of the most anticipated sections of the grand gala is undoubtedly the one that rewards The best actress. Therefore, below we leave you the complete list of candidates.
Best Actress in a Drama
- Jessica Chastain, The eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Dark Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer.
YOU CAN SEE: The dark daughter: a brilliant portrait that reassesses motherhood from the pain of the past
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
- Rachel Zegler, West side story
- Emma Stone, Cruella.
YOU CAN SEE: Do not look above: Netflix and its disappointing satire, does not convince with its cast
Best Supporting Actress
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West side story
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog.
YOU CAN SEE: The power of the dog: a powerful western that is built from repression and pain
Best Television Actress (Drama)
- Uzo Aduba, In treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The morning show
- Christine Baranski, The good fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose.
YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Morning Show’: racism, misogyny and discrimination exposed
Best Actress on Television (Musical or Comedy)
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The great.
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, Secrets of a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Margaret Qualley, Things to Clean
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision.
YOU CAN SEE: WandaVision and Loki top the list of the most pirated series of 2021
Best Supporting Actress on TV
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Andie MacDowell, Things to Clean