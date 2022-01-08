Golden Globes 2022, Best Nominated Actress: Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain | Golden Globes 2022 | Movies and series

In the midst of the controversy, against all odds, the Golden Globes will celebrate their 79th edition this Sunday, January 9. The ceremony, considered one of the most important awards nights for Hollywood, will not take place as usual, as it will not reach TV and will not have a press. Still, the exciting films that have been announced for this year have sparked interest around the other categories.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker