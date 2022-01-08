Golden Globes 2022: a very decaffeinated delivery

No red carpet, Hollywood stars, public or accredited press. This is how they will be celebrated this Sunday (6:00 p.m. in Los Angeles, 3:00 a.m. on Monday on this side of the ocean) the Golden Globes, which on this occasion arrive more involved in the controversy having been boycotted by the audiovisual industry due to accusations of corruption and lack of diversity of those responsible who dressed in glamor characterize the first great awards ceremony of the season. In addition, on this occasion, the ceremony will not be broadcast on television as usual and, according to the latest news released by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, not on streaming.

What is confirmed by the organization of the event is that the select group of its members and guests from their social programs who will be in the room will have to show a complete vaccination certificate with booster dose and a PCR test taken in the 48 hours immediately prior to the gala to gain access to the Beverly Hilton Hotel lounge where the awards are presented.

POLEMIC AND BOYCOTT

The earthquake at the Golden Globes began at the beginning of last year when complaints of highly dubious ethical practices by members of the Foreign Press Association intensified. But the accusations did not stop there and the occasion was used to once again bring up the issue of the lack of diversity. To try to alleviate it, the Association admitted new members, several Hispanics and African Americans.

Many described these changes as a mere facelift and the industry has not moved an iota of its position and maintains its boycott of this edition of the awards. Boycott to which the NBC network has also joined, which last May already announced that it would not broadcast the gala. Something that happens for the first time since 1996.

FILM CANDIDATURES

In the midst of all this storm, the award nominations were made public with Belfast (directed by Kenneth Branagh) and The power of iron (Jane Campion’s western), with seven nominations each, starting as favorites. Behind are Don’t look up (the Adam McKay satire with Leonardo DiCaprio, among others), The Williams method (with Will Smith), Licorice Pizza (directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and with Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper in the cast) and West side story (the foray into Steven Spielberg’s musical).

For the Globe for the best foreign film Pedro Almodóvar struggles with Parallel mothers and Javier Bardem is a candidate for best actor for his performance in Being the Ricardos. Among the nominated actresses, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga or Jennifer Lawrence

CANDIDATURES IN SERIES

Succession, HBO’s star series, has five nominations and The Morning Show Y Ted lasso, both from Apple TV, with four nominations each, are the favorites in the television section. Other titles also present in the list of candidate series are the South Korean phenomenon Squid Game in the drama category next to Lupine or Pose, while in comedy they appear The Great, Hacks, Building Kills Only or Reservation dogs.