Gerard Piqué makes public his salary and denies journalist

The central defender of FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué published this Friday the partial income of his payroll in the month of December to deny information from the previous day, in turn, Barça issued a release remembering that both he and Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba they gave up part of their salary last summer.

Characters like this charging from a public television to defend their friends. Here you have 50% of my payroll collected on December 30th. Respect yourself a little, “Piqué wrote on his Twitter account, with a screenshot of the banking movement.

In the image you can see the income of just over two million euros, as “payroll”, dated December 30. I hammered out the information in the Onze program of the journalist Lluis Canut, who gave a list of the players of the Barcelona squad that enter the most annually.

According to said information on TV3, Piqué was the one who earned the most of the squad, being at 28 million euros. The culé defender responded a day later as did the club itself, with a statement. “The amounts to which the information refers are wrong, they do not conform to reality”says Barça.

In fact, the Barcelona team remembers that both Piqué and Busquets and Alba, the players who had also been identified in the information as at the top of salaries, the salary was cut to help the economic moment of the club.

It is false that the aforementioned players have only deferred 100% of their salary. Messrs. Piqué, Busquets and Alba gave up part of their salary when they signed the last contract renewal last summer. We consider it inappropriate, unprofessional and that it has acted in bad faith when this information is offered as true and truthful and we regret that data of this type is provided that affects the personal rights of the players and that deserves, when they are true, the highest confidentiality “, ends the text of Barça.

