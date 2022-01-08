Georgina Rodríguez, before Cristiano Ronaldo: from living in a storage room to having 30 million followers

Georgina rodriguez He is now living an idyllic moment in his life. At 27 years old, the model is in love with her, she enjoys all the luxuries she desires and she looks forward to the birth of her twins together with Cristiano Ronaldowith whom she was already a mother in 2017. Her relationship with the Portuguese footballer and businessman has launched her to fame and has made her one of the fashion influencers on the current scene, thanks to her almost 30 million followers.

However, little we really know about the Georgina Rodríguez’s life before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. And the truth is that not everything was easy for the model, that she had to live some bad experiences throughout her life to get to where she is now.

Now, the influencer stars in her own documentary on Netflixwhich will be available from next Thursday January 27thand that he will tell us about the ins and outs of his past and his life before becoming the partner of the successful Manchester United athlete.

The life of Georgina Rodríguez before Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite her unknown past, we do know that Argentina has spent most of her life living in spainspecifically in Jaca (Aragon), where he lived with his parents, until he decided to take the step and move to Madrid. There she worked as shop assistant in some luxury stores It was also where she met the man of her dreams, when he was still a Real Madrid footballer.

However, his life in the capital was not a bed of roses, especially shortly after moving, as he had to face a difficult start: “My arrival in Madrid was tremendous … I was looking for many cheap apartments, for 300 euros , Y I ended up in one that had been a storage room where it was very cold in winter and very hot in summer ”, she explains in the advance of the documentary, which she herself has shared through her social networks.

And it is that, as she has revealed, the entrance of the Portuguese in her life revolutionized her way of living: “The day I met Cristiano, my life changed”, Revealed the model, who met the footballer while he was still shop assistant in a Gucci store.

“Before he sold bags on Serrano street, now he collects them“It is the slogan that Netflix has chosen as a claim for this docuseries that aims to become one of the most viewed on the platform. And it is that many are curious who yearn to know the story behind the couple of the Portuguese star, who with their 30 million followers cloud the networks.