George Clooney, affected by floods in Italy a year after his Berkshire home was flooded

George Clooney has seen firsthand the misfortune caused in the Italian town of Laglio by torrential rains in the area, which have left 60 people homeless.

The actor, his wife Amal and their two children were on vacation at their residence Villa Oleandra on Lake Como when they were affected by 72 hours of rain, which ended up flooding the town.

Clooney explained to the Italian press the seriousness of the situation: “It is much worse than anyone thinks. We were in Cernobbio and it was horrible, but here in Laglio it is much worse. They think it could take years and millions of dollars to fix the mess. “

But the actor has not lost hope: “This town has always been here, it will continue to be so and it will be strong and will come back even better. This is a very resistant city, ”he told local journalists.

Roberto Pozzi, the mayor of Laglio, has been in charge of ordering the evacuation of residents who inhabited the dangerous areas, including the four houses near Villa Oleandra, which were destroyed in the stream.

The newspaper The Sun has managed to speak with Pozzi, who has commented on what happened: “We had three days in a row of rain that did not stop, and then all hell broke loose and we were flooded with an impressive wall of water and debris from the mountain.”

“It is a disaster area: four houses have been destroyed and alternative accommodation has been offered to these families. The noise and the force of the water were impressive. I’ve never seen anything like it. It will take many days to clean everything, “continued the mayor of the town.

Pozzi also spoke about the Oceans Eleven actor’s situation: “George and his family are here and the road is close to their house. In some places it is impossible to access, but they are all safe and there was no damage to their property ”.

General view of actor George Clooney’s house ‘Villa Oleandra’ in Laglio Furio Agiman-Lucky Mat

Villa Oleandra is a residence with 25 rooms, an outdoor theater, a swimming pool and a garage in which Clooney keeps all his motorcycles that the actor acquired in 2002 for 10 million dollars.

60 people have had to be rescued by firefighters, 50 residents were trapped in their houses after a gas leak, dozens of fallen trees, destroyed cars and vans have barricaded some homes, carried there by the current.

George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis during a biki ride in Laglio, Italy Own

In February 2020, the actor went through a similar situation when his mansion in the English city Berkshire was flooded by a strong storm.

The disaster, just two weeks after the floods in Germany and Belgium, has been the most recent extreme weather situation in Europe, and George Clooney has shown all the support he could to his Italian neighbors.

