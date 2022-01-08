Genshin Impact: Activate Today’s Free Codes January 8

We have the new free codes in Genshin Impact so that you receive the protogems of this saturday January the 8th. Enjoy improving all the characters within the videogame in this update 2.4.

Remember this videogame Action RPG is available in Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. Also, they introduced a new character.

Genshin Impact, a great fantasy video game

Genshin Impact is a game developed by miHoyo, which was released in September 2020 through the platforms Android, ios, Pc Y Playstation 4.

East free to play is set in Tevyat, a land with gods called “Archons” who deliver visions to certain chosen ones, which allow players to have various abilities, with which they will discover all the secrets of the delivery.

These are the free Genshin Impact codes for today, January 8:

GENSHINGIFT.

BSPD3ZRXU985.

BSNUJGQFUTPM.

NB6VKHQWVANZ.

How to get free Genshin Impact codes?

To obtain and redeem the free codes from Genshin Impact this Saturday January the 8th 2022, the player must perform the following steps:

Obtain Adventure Rank 10.

After that, the player must enter the Genshin Impact official website .

. Login with myHoYo account.

Write the available codes.

Then you have to open the game and go to the Paimón menu to see the rewards in the mail section.

If the player has not yet reached that level, they have to continue to gain experience in the delivery.