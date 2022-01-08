Gareth Bale’s sad goodbye: three games, 105 days off, more problems …

La situation of Gareth Bale at Real Madrid It was very difficult to trace, but at least I had a chance to make up the feeling that it has been years a sporting burden for the team and economic for the club.

The Hero of Kiev and protagonist of many other great moments of the triumphal Madrid of the four Champions in five years, is not on the pedestal on which Real Madrid places other successful teammates: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Casemiro, Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dani Carvajal … Among other things, for seasons like the current one.

The Valdebebas roundabout: outrageous insults to Bale … and Mariano’s license plate

The situation was irreversible, but Bale had a year to go to say goodbye in another way. other than going out the back door. Six months after his return, the gals data is bleak: three games played of 27, 193 minutes, one goal, 105 days off and without playing for Madrid since August 28. It is the sad end of Bale, who has six months left at the white club.

Practically untouched

Bale returned with a clean slate with a Carlo Ancelotti that gave him confidence and put him to play from the first moment. He was a starter in the first three games (Alavs, Levante and Betis) and scored a goal until his ‘disappearance’. He played on August 28 at Villamarn and since then he was only seen in a recent call in the derby, in which he did not participate.

Bale was injured on September 11 and was out for 63 days, to reappear with Wales in November and re-injured. Another 28 days off until his call in the derby. Then it was one of those infected in the Covid outbreak in Madrid before the Christmas break and after returning from the mini-vacation he has been working outside the team due to some inconvenience. Definitely, today celebrates 131 days without playing with Madrid.

Barnett’s Cracked Ensima and Peas Release

But Bale not only accumulates games without playing (24 so far), but also more problems. His reappearance for Wales with an injury was joined by a new criticism of his agent, Jonathan Barnett. “I don’t care what the Real Madrid fans think. Why should I be concerned? I think they’ve been disgusting to Gareth Bale. They have behaved badly, “he said.

Barnett’s hard attack caused the reaction of the Federation of Madridistas Peas of the Community of Madrid, who issued a harsh statement against the gals.

“We do not understand exactly what behavior Mr. Barnett is referring to. as the fans have no chance to express their opinion to the Cardiff striker. Let us remember that since it is not mandatory for non-summoned players to attend Real Madrid matches, Gareth Bale has not gone to any of them so the encounter between one and the other is absolutely non-existent. On the other hand, we believe that The Real Madrid player still has to return a minimum part of what Real Madrid received Y rectify the words of your representative (From whom, given his moral character, we cannot expect anything), “read part of the statement.

