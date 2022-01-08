Fortnite compensates players for server crash

A few days ago the servers of the battle royale they were inaccessible due to technical glitches and players were unable to access the game for several hours. Epic Games is aware of the inconveniences caused by the fall, that is why it has decided enable a Power Rise weekend.





What’s more, Players who logged in during the Winter Festival will receive the new Crescent Mushroom Pickaxe as a gift before it hits the store. This event ended yesterday, January 6, so if you have not played during these days you will not be able to claim the peak.

The official Fortnite Twitter account reported that these rewards are given as thanks for the patience of the players. And it is that lately the developers are having problems with the game, because more and more people join the battle royale.

To thank you for your patience during the recent service errors, we will have a Power Rise weekend from 01/07 at 21:00 AR / 18:00 MX | 01/08 at 1:00 ESP and until 01/10 at 09:00 AR / 06:00 MX / 13:00 ESP. pic.twitter.com/vXa8f49EaJ – Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) January 5, 2022

This “mini event” will be available between January 7 and 10. During it you will get a boost called “Supercharged XP” that will make you level up much faster, thus compensating for all the experience points lost during the days that the game could not be played.

That the Fortnite team wants players to regain their lost experience during those hours is due to the proximity of the next season of Chapter 3, which lets us know that eWe are about to finish Season 1 and that the events that are happening lately are related to Season 2.