For sale the mansion where he shot one of his films

Owning the home that served as the set in 1956 for the

movie ‘Bus Stop’ – starring Marilyn monroe– it is possible for just over 14 million euros. Engel & Völkers sells the exclusive estate for 15.99 million dollars (about 14.2 million euros). Located in a coveted Blaine County resort amidst the Sun Valley Mountains of Idaho, the 12-acre (4.85-hectare) property consists of a main house, a guest house freestanding and a barn. “The guest house on the property has a long history.

In the past it has served as a warehouse, gas station and, above all, as Grace’s Dinner ‘ in the comedy ‘Bus Stop’, starring the legend

of the Marilyn Monroe cinema. The property is one of the most expensive in the state of Idaho, “says Travis Jones, consultant for Engel & Völkers Sun Valley. This region is especially popular with the stars of the big screen: Bruce Willis, Ashton Kutcher, Clint Eastwood, Demi Moore and Tom Hanks.

are some of the famous who have or have owned properties in the area.

Guest house with impressive film heritage

The main house, built in 1995 and spread over two levels, combines complete privacy with a privileged location in the heart of the prestigious Sun Valley ski area. The interior, at over 558 square meters, houses five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a toilet, a study and a spacious open-plan living room with dining area with warm mahogany wood accents and multiple stone fireplaces. In addition to the three-car garage and outdoor hot tub, the property also features multiple water feature decks, a massive fire pit, and panoramic views of Bald Mountain, as well as the Smokey and Boulder Mountains. Surrounded by an artificial lakeThe property also features a fully equipped guest house, which served as the set for the movie ‘Bus Stop’ prior to its relocation and refurbishment.

The 190 square meters of useful space are distributed in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a toilet and an open-plan kitchen-living room. From the multiple outdoor terraces, with seating areas around fire pits, you can enjoy fabulous views of the mountains. Next to the guest house there is a silo that is currently used for events. This building measures 295 square meters and has a magnificent bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen, a living area, a bathroom, a toilet, a terrace, a greenhouse and several heated garages.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, more and more people are drawn to the American West. States like Idaho, Utah and Nevada rank among the most sought after areas in luxury real estate. Customers are particularly attracted to the wide range of

recreational activities, as well as the level of privacy and being surrounded by nature, “says Svea Grover, real estate consultant at Engel & Völkers Sun Valley.

‘Bus Stop’ is an American comedy directed by Joshua Logan in 1956 and starring Marilyn Monroe and Don Murray. Based on the playwright William Inge’s play of the same name, it was nominated for a Golden Globe for best comedy and best actress and an Oscar for best supporting actor, among other awards.