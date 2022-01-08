Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s brother (and musician)

Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande’s brother; Solange Knowles, from Beyoncé; Jamie Lynn Spears, from Britney and Noah Cyrus, from the great Miley Cyrus are just a few examples of artists who have had to live in the shadow of their brothers.

And, let’s face it, they have it difficult to stand out. We might think something similar when the figure of Billie Eilish and her brother’s Finneas O’Connell but, in this case, we would be very wrong. Far from being in the shadow of your sister, Finneas is one of the keys to your success.

Yes, Billie eilish It is a global phenomenon of only 19 years old, it monopolizes the covers of half the planet, it collects Grammy awards like trinkets and, in short, it has become the center of all the spotlights. Nevertheless, Finneas has always been by his side and not, precisely, as a mere witness, but as an active part of all his successes.

Finneas O’Connell and his recognition as a composer

Finneas tops the list of the five best composers not artists, Music Business Worldwide revealed. This list takes into account factors such as the success of the songs on various platforms, as well as the percentage of each song that is attributed to the songwriters. For example, Finneas wrote half of his sister’s hits, as well as releasing music as a freelance artist and writing, collaborating, and producing songs that saw the light of day last year for, and pay close attention to, the names, Demi Lovato, Halsey, and Justin Bieber.





Billie Eilish // Getty





Some of the successes of Finneas O’Connell

As the main artist, Finneas released his first EP a few years ago, titled Blood harmony. The album contains authentic songs like I lost a friend Y Lets Fall in Love for the Night. Before that, the brother of Billie eilish He had already started his solo career with songs like New Girl, Heaven Y Angel that had a great reception from the public. What is clear is that, with or without Billie, Finneas will fly where only he decides to do so.

Finneas O’Connell’s premature career

The Finneas thing is not the fruit of a day. The young composer began with the typical high school band and later flirting with the acting world. Billie Eilish’s brother had some supporting roles and we can find them in movies like Bad teacher, beside Cameron Diaz in Bad teacher or in some chapter of Modern family playing with Alex’s band.