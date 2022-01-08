Fans seem to be making SEGA reconsider its decision to sell NFT – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is effectively about Sonic, comes from SEGA and is related to NFT.

In the post that you have below, we can read some statements issued from SEGA in relation to the sale of NFT. As some of you may recall, the company decided to partner with game developer Double Jump Tokyo with the intention of “releasing NFT content related to classic and current IPs.” Well, after a negative response from a large majority of fans, now they say that they will evaluate this decision.

We leave you with the notice:

In terms of NFT, we would like to try various experiments and we have already started many different studies and considerations, but nothing has been decided at this time regarding P2E [Play-to-Earn]. There have been many announcements about this in the West, but there are users who are showing negative reactions at the moment. We need to carefully evaluate many things, for example how we can mitigate the negative elements, how much we can introduce this within the Japanese regulation, or what will be accepted and what will not be accepted by users. We’ll consider it further later if this leads us to our mission to “Create Constantly, Captivate Forever”, but if it is perceived as a simple way to get money, we would like to make the decision not to continue.

As you can see, everything indicates that at the moment there is nothing decided. What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

Via.