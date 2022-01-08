Exemplary parents! They confess an unexpected fact about the relationship of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

U.S. – Bradley Cooper seems to have a great relationship with his ex Irina Shayk, especially for the good of their daughter in common Read. According to sources close to both, they remain very friendly and sometimes the three of them even go for a walk together in New York, the city where they both reside.

They even live only a few blocks apart from each other, to make the transfer of the girl as easy as possible. Unlike other couples, the bond between them is not at all tense, or at least it is what sources close to both told the E! Outlet, to the point that they seem to be good friends. Something completely unusual in most couples, but for them it is already natural.

When they broke up in 2019, Bradley Cooper He said that what most interested him was being able to keep in touch with Irina. This is so that Lea understands that although her parents are no longer together, that does not mean that she cannot have good times with both of them whenever she wants. Without a doubt, it is a great example of what to do when a relationship with children ends.

They both have careers that lead them to travel the world very often; anyway, they seem to have a good organization to leave Lea. Each one has their turn to take care of her, which is why they usually distribute their professional agendas in order to have contact with the little girl. Something that helps both of them to be able to live a full professional life as well as the parental one.

Clearly both Bradley Cooper What Irina Shayk They are in a period of adaptation regarding the separation. Now they must see how the system will work from now on, hoping that their daughter also decides what it is she wants to continue doing as she grows older.