Exatlón México: this is how the emotional elimination of Yusef Farah, “The Lebanese Lion”, was experienced

Exatlon It entered an accelerated phase in order to reach its term at the end of this month. The competition now has two expulsions per week, on Fridays and Sundays. In the most recent broadcast of the show, one of the most beloved athletes was eliminated, Yusef farah, nicknamed The Lebanese lion.

Three members of the team of Pathfinders, Yusef Farah, Ramiro Garza Y Uriel pizarro, each one came to that instance by different arguments.

Uriel, brother of the Monterrey soccer player Rodolfo Pizarro, was sentenced due to his low status. Ramiro, who is also known as The royal hercules, fell to elimination due to internal voting. For its part, Farah was chosen by Enrique Koke Warrior, the athlete with the best numbers in the blue squad.

Expectations leaned towards the salvation of Yusef Farah and Ramiro Garza, as fans concluded that Pizarro he was less likely to be victorious. It should be noted that the latter had little to have integrated into the competition, so it still did not perform at the level of its peers.

The points were closing until reaching a point of no return. Ramiro and Uriel kept two lives until the end of the night. Yusef did not own any medal that will give you another chance, he was not given any. Finally it was Garza who eliminated the Lebanese lion.

The surprise and even frustration was high, since the shooting allowed to throw bags towards a wooden cube that had to be moved on a table until it fell from it. Yusef Farah’s cube was very few inches from fallingEven a part of it was on the air. However, he could not win, otherwise than what Ramiro did, who, taking the victory and his permanence, could not avoid breaking down in tears.

The farewell was extremely emotional. The eliminated athlete recalled one of the most complicated passages he experienced last year, having fallen ill with COVID-19. Despite his high sports activity, Yusef Farah was seriously ill from the coronavirus, so he was in the hospital for a while.

Due to contagion, Farah lost some of her lung capacity. As soon as he was able to leave the medical center, The Lebanese Lion began his training, with the desire to want to return to the Exatlon. “I started first by blowing balloons, with straws. It was quite a transformation “he declared.

Yusef Farah recently turned 30, which was highlighted in his farewell message. According to the athlete, it is the stage in which one leaves behind his childhood stage and begins to take on more responsibilities. Despite the calm and satisfaction that was said, the tears came from the blue member.

Antonio Rosique, driver of realityHe applauded Yusef’s effort. He highlighted his recovery and mentioned that he was an example for all Mexicans who have been infected with COVID-19 and have not yet fully recovered. “But above all, Yus, Thanks for being my friend. Thank you for loving my family so much. Thank you for shaking my hand, ”said Rosique.

The sportscaster couldn’t resist feeling emotional. Rosique’s tone of voice broke as soon as she spoke a few words to Farah. “That cube didn’t fall for you but for God, he has something great for you, “he said.

“Stop trying so hard, because I feel like the effort leads to an internal struggle. And dedication, which are very different things, always leads to love ”, Yusef Farah spoke to his team. “If we do things from love, magical things happen”, the athlete said goodbye to his teammates.

In just a couple of days, there will be a new elimination. On Sunday, another athlete will be out of competition. Only eight will enter the final week. So far, there are nine blue and seven red members. By math, there is at least one Conqueror in the last days of Exatlon Mexico.

