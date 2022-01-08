Euphoria: why the series with Zendaya rose as an essential current TV drama

2019 was called to be the year in which he would rule exclusively Game of Thrones thanks to the emission of its final cycle. The forecasts, however, were not fulfilled and the outcome of the fantasy series was even far from being among the best of HBO’s programming of that season. Before the goodbye of the Starks and the Lannisters, there were two high-flying miniseries (Watchmen, Chernobyl) and among the new productions of the channel it shone more than any Euphoria.

Starring the youth star Zendaya, the fiction starred a young woman who lives in a precarious balance, haunted by addictions, the pain of the loss of her father as a child and an environment in which she never fits.

It could have been the material of a crude drama, but in the hands of screenwriter Sam Levinson the story goes into territories that youth titles rarely approach: throwing understandable notes about the pain of growing up and loss through the constriction of real characters, and wrap everything in a narrative composed of visual and sound resources in accordance with the era of over stimulation that marks the current world.

After more than two years of absence – and the launch of two special chapters recorded in pandemic – the series returns to the screen with the arrival of its second season this Sunday on HBO and HBO Max. An opportunity to review why his debut left its mark and fuels expectations for his new batch of episodes.

In June 2019, on the verge of releasing the second part of Spider-man With Tom Holland, Zendaya gave the world her biggest demonstration of just how wide her acting range could be. Rue Bennett, the 17-year-old in drug rehab who plays in Euphoria, challenged her to navigate a diverse and complex range of emotions, with no guarantee that she would succeed.

But even in the most extreme moments (when she relapses into her consumption, when she threatens to blow up her family nucleus), the interpreter was up to the task to turn her character into a palpable figure: erratic and lovable, contradictory and fascinating. At her young age, the role led her to win the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama –for over Olivia Colman and Jennifer Aniston– and definitively buried the nickname of “Disney girl” that she cultivated as a result of her beginnings in the company’s television productions. family.

Malcolm & Marie (2020), the film recorded in the first year of the pandemic in which he collaborated with Sam Levinson again, was immediate proof that he is up for great things and that titles like the sequel to Dune –After giving her a rather minor appearance in the first part– they just have to celebrate having her among their ranks.

When the HBO project was announced, Euphoria it sounded like the vehicle for Zendaya’s show off. The premise is easily fulfilled. But the series is also the showcase for a handful of low-key or rising names who, after the premiere of the first season, raised their bonuses. Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney give nuances to two popular students who experience different upheavals throughout history, while Jacob Elordi fulfills as an irate young man who lives a tug of war with the protagonist. Barbie Ferreira does the same as a girl who undergoes a radical change after showing herself on camera to strangers on the internet.

All contribute to drawing the landscape of pain, seduction and vertigo of fiction. But the greatest of all revelations is Hunter Schafer, the trans actress who plays Jules, a newcomer to the city of the plot that wreaks havoc on both the character of Zendaya and other figures in history. Magnetic and mysterious, it is so far the great discovery of the series and it seems a matter of time for it to have other projects at the height of its virtues.

The series relies to such a level on the conjunction of the music with the staging that the end of the first season is starred by All of us, a new song that accompanies the last fall of the character of Zendaya, shattered after the departure of Jules (Hunter Schafer).

The actress appears accompanied by a corps de ballet while a song that she interprets with the musician Labrinth, the author of the original soundtrack of the series, and the closing leaves her with her heart in her hand. The sequence forcefully described the wild and sometimes transgressive nature of the story, where many times the emotional state of the characters is examined through sequences in which pop music is amalgamated with a predominance of synthesizers, with the deployment of a restless and incisive camera. There may be moments that are difficult to see, but the production conquers at the point of the experience it offers both the eyes and the ears.

Waiting to find a space in the calendar to shoot the second season again, the creator of the series, Sam Levinson, along with Zendaya and Hunter Schafer ended up devising two one-hour specials that continue the stories of Rue and Jules after that they went their separate ways at the end of the first cycle.

More austere and with a strong accent on the verbal exchange and the emotional journey of their roles while having conversations with a friend and a therapist (they were filmed almost entirely in a single location, adapted to the conditions of the first year of the pandemic), both episodes shed light on the elasticity of the universe of Euphoria. The usual stimulating display of the series is missing, but it was a demonstration that fiction can also work in a more demure and naked version of its artifacts, leaving two characters with flesh exposed to continue investigating its depths.