‘Estación Eleven’, the series that deserves you to overcome the phobia of stories about pandemics

After two years of pandemic and with the expansion of the omicron variant raising the curtain on 2022, it is not surprising that we are repelled by series and movies about pandemics. With Covid-19 completely changing the normality of the world, overflowing headlines and affecting our lives to each one to a greater or lesser extent, it is more than understandable that we do not find “entertainment” in these types of stories. At this point, who finds escape from reality by seeing protagonists in isolation, wearing masks or experiencing a post-pandemic apocalypse?

However, I come to tell you that there is a series that deserves that we make the effort to shake off the phobia of pandemic stories and give it a more than deserved opportunity. Its titled Station Eleven and is the most recent production of HBO Max.

Image from Station Eleven (Parrish Lewis; courtesy of HBO)

I admit that when the platform released the trailer for this series I fled in terror. Do youAnother story about a flu virus that exterminates humanity? No thanks. Although cinema and series have not stopped betting on this theme over the last few years, it is evident that they do not serve to evade us as before. They do not even help us to share awareness when reality, in short, has surpassed fiction. Beyond zombie virus-centric horror stories, such as Alive (Netflix), Peninsula (Amazon) or Black summer (Netflix), those who resorted to the idea of ​​a flu pandemic have positioned themselves as the genre from which we instantly escape.

Proof of this is the little impact they had Confined with Anne Hathaway on HBO -about a couple in crisis living in isolation-, Immune on the advance of Covid-19 to mutate to Covid-23, The Stand, the StarzPlay series based on a Stephen King story about a lethal variant of the flu or the very well executed good Host, about a séance between friends during a Quarantined Zoom connection. All of them took us directly to the reality that surrounds us, imagining even worse scenarios, leading to massive disinterest in discovering them.

Continue reading the story

Thus Station Eleven it became a premiere that I purposely left off my radar. And seeing the little impact on social networks I dare to suggest that the same thing has happened to many. That after seeing that the trailer pointed to a series about a flu pandemic, they fled as a result of this understandable phobia of reliving reality through fiction.

However, seeing the good reception it was having among critics from various countries, I decided to give it a try. At least one chapter and if it overwhelmed me, I would turn the page. And how glad I was that I did because Station Eleven It is one of the best series of the beginning of 2022.

Mackenzie Davis in ‘Station Eleven’ (courtesy of HBO)

Notably, HBO ordered Station Eleven in 2019, before the initial Covid-19 outbreak, and is based on a novel published in 2014 written by Canadian Emily St. John Mandel. What I mean by this is that it is not a story that takes advantage of reality to hit the mark, but that it was unlucky enough to arrive at the wrong time. Even their filming was so affected by the pandemic that after starting in January 2020, they delayed it for a full year, until February 2021.

The 10-episode miniseries begins with the impact of the death of an actor on stage during the presentation of The Lear King of Shakespeare. The character is called Arthur Leander and is played by Gael Garcia Bernal, causing the first impact to be an actor known to the general public. However, this sequence serves as an example to understand the type of series that we are about to see, where nothing is served on a tray, but the plot weaves its threads with each chapter, presenting loose ends in each installment to unite its puzzle little by little.

Station Eleven develops its story through jumps in time, spinning a narrative composed of different characters during the explosion of a flu pandemic in 2020 that barely has a 1% survival rate, as well as the lives of some in the first months and 20 years later together with a traveling theater company. Flashbacks allow us to discover each protagonist progressively, while a book entitled Station Eleven serves as a common thread for the survival of many of them.

That the series has a dose of existentialism, dramatic survival and a metaphysical construction of its narrative is due, above all, to being created by one of the scriptwriters of The Leftovers, the most existential cult series of recent years. All those who saw the hit series starring Justin Theroux will perceive Patrick Somerville’s signature from the very first episode.

Gael García Bernal in ‘Estación Once’ (courtesy of HBO)

Station Eleven rewards patient viewers through a story of penetrating and ingeniously insightful sensitivity, delivering a message of global survival that tells us that regardless, pandemic or no, the show must go on.

In short, the series shows all of us who flee from pandemic stories that it is worth breaking down the barriers that hold us back, because we can discover stories like this, where what might seem like a bad idea to us stands as a cathartic experience at the right moment. Because Station Eleven, in fact, it takes us into its universe through the hope and courage of its characters just as the pandemic is still among us. The sensitivity and masterful beauty of his direction show that Station Eleven It is not a series about a pandemic, but about humanity and the coexistence of past, present and future. Without a doubt, one of the great recommendations for the beginning of 2022.

More stories that may interest you: