Esquivel warns that getting ahead of the Fed could lead to low growth and financial instability

Continuing with the rise in interest rates and getting ahead of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) puts Mexico at risk of falling into low growth and generating financial instability, said Gerardo Esquivel, deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

“In perspective, it should be considered that getting too far ahead of the Federal Reserve normalization process puts us at risk of falling into a trap of low growth and financial instability,” read the minutes of the last meeting, held on December 15. .

At said meeting, by majority vote, the members of the Banxico Governing Board decided to increase the reference rate by 50 basis points, to bring it to 5.50 percent. Lieutenant Governor Esquivel was the only dissenting vote, considering a 25 basis point hike better.

In this sense, Gerardo Esquivel considered it necessary to strengthen the monetary stance; However, he clarified that the reinforcement should be moderate, since an overly restrictive position would have negative implications.

He added that having a “short-term” vision that reacts automatically with increases in interest rates should be avoided in the event of any shock that occurs, and said that the inflationary phenomenon is explained by external factors that will disappear in the following months.

“The continuous increases in rates did not prevent inflation from rising to levels not seen in two decades. The reason is that the origin of this episode is predominantly external. The argument of control of the expectations that has justified the increases has been denied in fact, since the short-term ones have not stopped rising despite the increases, “he said.

Meanwhile, another member of Banxico asserted that it is essential to increase the pace of withdrawal of the monetary stimulus, because in the absence of a more determined and forceful action to ratify the bank’s commitment, there is a risk of loss of credibility.

“The continuous upward revisions to inflation forecasts show that the strategy has not been effective in containing inflation and its expectations. He believed that this constitutes a risk for the expectations and credibility of the Central Bank, in the event that there is a perceived lack of congruence between the statements and the actions taken ”.

Fiscal dominance

According to the minutes, one of the members of the central bank’s Governing Board considered that the bank’s autonomy, the impossibility of financing the government and the good performance of public finances have prevented it from falling into a “fiscal dominance” .

However, he warned that the argument not to raise the interest rate, because it could have a negative effect on public spending through increased financial costs, could introduce elements of fiscal dominance, which undermines the proper functioning of the policy. monetary.

“The contamination of the price formation process demands a greater rhythm of adjustment, firm and proactive, that considers all the factors, not mechanically, but appropriately weighted. This in order to maintain the trajectory of inflation converging to the target, allowing the anchoring of their expectations and synchronizing the local and global monetary cycles ”, said that member.

The same member of the Board added that a balance must be found between a weak economic recovery, inflationary pressures, and the beginning of a new cycle of monetary restriction by the Federal Reserve.

